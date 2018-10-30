PUBG News: Is the Indian cricket team playing PUBG? Fans seem to think so

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 41 // 30 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricket team had a fantastic game against the West Indies on 29 October 2018 and took the lead in the ODI series. Batting first, India boasted a mammoth total on the board, with Rohit Sharma scoring 162 runs in just 137 balls and Ambati Rayudu scoring 100 from 81 balls. Chasing the colossal target of 377 runs, West Indies collapsed for just 153 runs, which was a shame considering that the team performed so well in the last two games.

The final match of the ODI series will be held at the Greenfield Stadium in Kerala on 1 November 2018. A win in this match would help the West Indies level the series.

Meanwhile, at the Mumbai airport, the Indian team were spotted being glued to their gadgets before their departure to Kerala. A tweet from BCCI showcased the same. The tweet read, "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia Any guesses?"

Get the latest PUBG News at Sportskeeda.

As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia



Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/Y1n8AdHxhn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2018

Twitter put on their thinking hats on and immediately pointed out that the team was probably playing the ever-popular Player Unknown's Battle Grounds that was initially released last year. The official account of PUBG Mobile soon got into the thick of things and suggested the same in a subtle manner. The speculation of PUBG came into play as the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni tweeted earlier this month that he too was a part of the PUBG fever.

We have a guess 👀 https://t.co/CwnBZoy7dp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 30, 2018

Is this PUBG fever ? Just look at MSD😂😂 — Popeye ® (@karanshingde) October 30, 2018

Since its launch, the game has become immensely popular, with the mobile version garnering over 20 million active daily users. Last week, PUBG Mobile 0.90 update was deployed on iOS and Android platforms, which included a brand-new Night Mode, new weapons, bug fixes and Halloween themes to go in line with the season.

PUBG is currently available for PC, Xbox One, and the mobile platforms.