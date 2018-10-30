×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

PUBG News: Is the Indian cricket team playing PUBG? Fans seem to think so

Kredy
ANALYST
News
41   //    30 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST

Image Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter
Image Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricket team had a fantastic game against the West Indies on 29 October 2018 and took the lead in the ODI series. Batting first, India boasted a mammoth total on the board, with Rohit Sharma scoring 162 runs in just 137 balls and Ambati Rayudu scoring 100 from 81 balls. Chasing the colossal target of 377 runs, West Indies collapsed for just 153 runs, which was a shame considering that the team performed so well in the last two games.

The final match of the ODI series will be held at the Greenfield Stadium in Kerala on 1 November 2018. A win in this match would help the West Indies level the series.

Meanwhile, at the Mumbai airport, the Indian team were spotted being glued to their gadgets before their departure to Kerala. A tweet from BCCI showcased the same. The tweet read, "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia Any guesses?"

Get the latest PUBG News at Sportskeeda.

Twitter put on their thinking hats on and immediately pointed out that the team was probably playing the ever-popular Player Unknown's Battle Grounds that was initially released last year. The official account of PUBG Mobile soon got into the thick of things and suggested the same in a subtle manner. The speculation of PUBG came into play as the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni tweeted earlier this month that he too was a part of the PUBG fever.

Since its launch, the game has become immensely popular, with the mobile version garnering over 20 million active daily users. Last week, PUBG Mobile 0.90 update was deployed on iOS and Android platforms, which included a brand-new Night Mode, new weapons, bug fixes and Halloween themes to go in line with the season.

PUBG is currently available for PC, Xbox One, and the mobile platforms.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History...
RELATED STORY
PUGB News: MS Dhoni plays the hugely-popular PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 2 Indian Teams Are Through to Finals of PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PC Update: PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile to host the first major tournament...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to update PUBG Mobile to make the...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG to get custom skins based on famous...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 100 Million And Counting
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG coming to PS4, new rank systems arriving...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us