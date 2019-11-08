PUBG News: PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 1 schedule announced

PMCO 2019 South Asia.

The semi-finals of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia is finally over and the top 16 teams to qualify for the regional finals have been revealed. There were a lot of ups and downs in the points table during the Day 2 Playins. Surprisingly, Team GodL and IND shifted to the Top 5 after winning a single match.

Now, it is time for the real show as the Regional Finals matches will be more intense and breathtaking. Teams will fight to reserve their slot in the Top 5, where the top two teams will proceed further to the Global inal and teams 3-5 will be battling at Prelims in Malaysia.

So without further ado, let's check out the Day 1 schedule of PMCO South Asia regional finals.

PMCO South Asia Regional Finals Day 1 Schedule

November 8, Friday

Schedule for the Day 1:

Entry Time in Hall: 1:00 PM

PMCO 2019 Youtube Live Stream: 1:30 PM

Total No. of Matches: 4 (Expected)

Tournament Duration of Day 1: 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Expected)

Note: All the times mentioned above are in Indian Standard Time(IST)

It is expected that a total of four maps will be played on Day 1 Regional Finals in Third Perspective Person mode (TPP). The beginning time of this tournament is 2:00 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM IST approx. After every match, there will be a break of 45 minutes, in which players will be given a chance to make new strategies to perform better than before.

PUBG fans can catch the live action in the stadium as the entry is free, and those who can't go there can enjoy the live telecast on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.

