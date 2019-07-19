PUBG News: PMSC Day 1 Results are Out; India's Dynamo Gaming Placed at 6th & Kronten Gaming at 5th

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST News 72 // 19 Jul 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 Day 1 Point's Table

The battle between the PUBG mobile content creators, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019, began on 18th July with top 16 teams fighting it out for the title. The line up had some of the best PUBG mobile content creators like India's Dynamo Gaming who has over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, Kronten Gaming who has more than 1.5 million subscribers, Rawknee Gaming and Gareebo.

After some intense battles and moments on day 1, Bul Shark is leading the points table with 117 points. The team recorded a massive 35 kills along with one Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

India's Kronten Gaming managed to register a win in Game 2 which was in Erangel and they are now placed fifth in the points table. GodLKronTenOP has, so far, knocked out 5 enemies and is third on the list of most kills.

Here are the winners of all the four matches:

Match 1: Miramar TPP

Winners: DitaDita

In the first match of the Star Challenge 2019, DitaDita took WWCD in PUBG map Miramar with a total of 9 kills in the game.

Points table after Match 1:

DITADITA: 39

BTR Alice: 26

Kisil99: 25

Match 2: Erangel TPP

Winners: GodLKrontenOP

Advertisement

India's Kronten Gaming had one hell of a match in the second match of Day 1 in Erangel. With 19 kills in the round, Kronten Gaming took WWCD and went at the top of the points table.

Points table after Match 2:

GodLKrontenOP: 57

BulShark I: 52

DITADITA: 52

Match 3: Erangel TPP

Winners: UltraNIKITANGA

The third match was a very close one and with 9 kills, UltraNIKITANGA took the round and 30 points.

Points table after Match 3:

BulShark I: 74

UltraNIKITANGA: 71

DITADITA: 70

Match 4: Erangel TPP

Winners: BulShark I

The table toppers finally got their WWCD in Match 4 in Erangel.

Points table after Match 4:

BulShark I: 117

DITADITA: 95

RRQ I Kenboo: 92

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest PUBG News

Read more:

PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams Revealed

What will it take for TeamIND and Indian Tigers to Reach the PMCO 2019 Global Finals

PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 2 Schedule Announced; Steps to Catch the Live-Action!