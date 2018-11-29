×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PUBG News: PUBG Community develops another App called"Chicken Dinner" 

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
32   //    29 Nov 2018, 14:13 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground has a diverse community of gamer's, there are people who enjoy playing the game on the other hand there are people who love watching others play the game.Among the community their are also people who love developing new apps which helps PlayerUnknown's Battleground players in many different ways.

This time the community has yet another app for you all which will give you replays of all matches played in the last two weeks in 2D form.

Get the latest PUBG News at Sportskeeda


PUBG
PUBG

The Chicken Dinner app works like this, select your region and then select your in game name and you will get list of matches that your have played within the last 2 weeks.The list displayed includes:-

  • The Map in which you played the match.
  • The Mode (TPP/FPP).
  • Your Rank in the match.
  • Total Kills in respective matches.

Also Read: PUBG News: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new Concept Map Venezia

PUBG
PUBG

Select the match for which you would like to see the replay. In the replay screen you can see the match overview in 2D form.This overview lets you see all the players, you can zoom in, zoom out,fast forward,go full screen.

The 2D replay even shows the player you are fighting with in a vector form.It shows the line of fire and the damage done to you or your opponent in numerical form.This can help players in many different ways.If in a match you die early then you can spectate your opponent that killed you.If the person that killed you dies then you are prompted to the end game screen which shows you some important information regarding the match.

PUBG
PUBG

The Chicken Dinner app will get new updates and features in near future.The new feature will include the replay of your favourite twitch streamer playing the same match that you are watching.The stream will be synced with the replay screen which will be shown in the replay screen.We will update you all as soon as new update arrives.

Interesting read:

PS4 vs Xbox One: 8 Point Comparison To Determine Which Console Is Better For You?

10 Best Open World Games You Can Play in Xbox, PS4 & PC

PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Why You Should Buy PS4 Original?


Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update
Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Guide: How to Create Custom Room in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Map: 17 Kills In Erangel - Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC & PUBG PS4 Might Get A...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide:How to Survive Erangel(Aggressive...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Everything you Need to know About PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Nodwin Gaming To Organise PUBG Mobile...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Challenge: Play & Win With AWM To Get Classy PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG PS4 slated to release on December 7 along...
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us