PUBG News: PUBG Community develops another App called"Chicken Dinner"

PlayerUnknown's Battleground has a diverse community of gamer's, there are people who enjoy playing the game on the other hand there are people who love watching others play the game.Among the community their are also people who love developing new apps which helps PlayerUnknown's Battleground players in many different ways.

This time the community has yet another app for you all which will give you replays of all matches played in the last two weeks in 2D form.

The Chicken Dinner app works like this, select your region and then select your in game name and you will get list of matches that your have played within the last 2 weeks.The list displayed includes:-

The Map in which you played the match.

The Mode (TPP/FPP).

Your Rank in the match.

Total Kills in respective matches.

Select the match for which you would like to see the replay. In the replay screen you can see the match overview in 2D form.This overview lets you see all the players, you can zoom in, zoom out,fast forward,go full screen.

The 2D replay even shows the player you are fighting with in a vector form.It shows the line of fire and the damage done to you or your opponent in numerical form.This can help players in many different ways.If in a match you die early then you can spectate your opponent that killed you.If the person that killed you dies then you are prompted to the end game screen which shows you some important information regarding the match.

The Chicken Dinner app will get new updates and features in near future.The new feature will include the replay of your favourite twitch streamer playing the same match that you are watching.The stream will be synced with the replay screen which will be shown in the replay screen.We will update you all as soon as new update arrives.

