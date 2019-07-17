PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Season 08 Royale Rewards Revealed; Claim Free Outfits and Emotes

PUBG Mobile Season 08 Royale Pass

Tencent released the latest version of PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 globally on 16th of July 2019. The Season 8 RP has been unlocked as well and offers exciting outfits, features, and weapon skins. If you haven't downloaded PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 update, then refer to this article: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update?

So without further ado, let's take a look at the Season 08 Royale Pass rewards

PUBG Season 08 Royale Pass Rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 08 Outfits

Squad Leader Set- When you upgrade your pass, you will immediately get this fantastic season 08 outfit on RP level1.

When you upgrade your pass, you will immediately get this fantastic season 08 outfit on RP level1. Squad Leader Hat- You will get this hat to complete the squad leader set at RP level 5 in the Elite Royale Pass.

You will get this hat to complete the squad leader set at RP level 5 in the Elite Royale Pass. Wild Gunman Scarf- You need not upgrade your pass to claim this scarf. You will get it at RP level 10 of Free Royale Pass of season 08.

You need not upgrade your pass to claim this scarf. You will get it at RP level 10 of Free Royale Pass of season 08. Tropical Shirt- Quoted as ' A funky shirt for tropical weather, this shirt is available free of cost at RP level 20 of Free Royale Pass.

Quoted as ' A funky shirt for tropical weather, this shirt is available free of cost at RP level 20 of Free Royale Pass. Shells on the Shore Set- This unusual ocean colored Shells on the Shore Set depicts the Ocean theme in PUBG Mobile v 0.13.5

This unusual ocean colored Shells on the Shore Set depicts the Ocean theme in PUBG Mobile v 0.13.5 Delta Squad Set- This army outfit will give your character a fantastic military look and is available to collect at RP level 60 of Elite Royale Pass.

This army outfit will give your character a fantastic military look and is available to collect at RP level 60 of Elite Royale Pass. Clownfish Suit- This outfit can remind you of the famous Nemo and is available at RP level 80 of Elite Royale Pass.

This outfit can remind you of the famous Nemo and is available at RP level 80 of Elite Royale Pass. Bronze Armer- This deadly looking fabulous outfit is the final outfit reward and is available at RP 100 of Elite Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 08 Emotes

A total of 3 emotes are introduced in PUBG Mobile Season 08 Royale Pass.

Spawn Island Line Dance: Available at Elite Royale Pass RP level 15

Available at Elite Royale Pass RP level 15 Flip (Free) : Collect this emote at RP level 40 of Free Royale Pass

(Free) Collect this emote at RP level 40 of Free Royale Pass Dodge: Claim this reward at RP level 65 of Elite Royale Pass

Thus, Only one emote is available in the free Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile Season 08 and the rest in the Elite Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 08 Weapon Skins

Like all the previous seasons of PUBG Mobile, new weapon skins are introduced in Season 08. Here's the list of the weapon skins that you can collect in Season 08 Royale Pass:

Scarlet Horror-SCAR-L: Collect immediately after upgrading to Elite Royale Pass at RP level 1

Collect immediately after upgrading to Elite Royale Pass at RP level 1 Swamp Horror-SLR: Available at RP level 50 of Elite Royale Pass.

Available at RP level 50 of Elite Royale Pass. Winning Chicken-S686: Claim this reward at RP level 60 of Elite Royale Pass

Claim this reward at RP level 60 of Elite Royale Pass Shark's Bite-DP28: Available at RP level 90 of Elite Royale Pass

So these are the full rewards of Season 08 Royale Pass. In this new season, you can collect many free outfits, and a cool emote. So hurry up and complete the missions to get these free Season 08 Royale Pass Rewards.

