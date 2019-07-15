PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass Expected Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 8

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, had recently released the beta version 0.13.5 of PUBG Mobile. This meant that the global release of PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 will become available for download very soon. In the beta update 0.13.5, a lot of new exciting features, outfits, and weapon skins are introduced. If you haven't tested and early beta phase and wish to do so, then refer to this article: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Beta Version?

So, Let's take a look at when will PUBG Mobile Season 7 end? And when will the new Season 08 be released?

When will the PUBG Mobile Season 07 end?

According to the date displayed in the RP section, PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 7 ended on 14th July 2019, and the Royale Pass section have been locked. So a lot of players would be curious to know about the upcoming rewards of Season 08 Royale Pass. But Sportskeeda has already put up a dedicated article on the PUBG Mobile Season 08 Royal Pass rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 7 End Date

PUBG Mobile Season 8 (espected) Release Date in India and Globally?

Royale Pass Season 8 in PUBG Mobile is expected to arrive on 18th July. After the end of Season 7 on 14th July, the servers of PUBG Mobile will be taken down to perform game maintenance after 2-3 days. When the maintenance break is over, everyone will get the PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update for their devices in the Google Playstore. After 24 hours of the update, the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 will get unlocked, and you can collect Season 8 emotes, outfits and weapon skins by completing the RP missions.

Also PUBG Mobile has announced on their official discord server about their upcoming update and Season 08 Royale Pass.

Are you ready to party on with PUBG MOBILE this summer? Season 8 royale pass is coming with new missions, new rewards, and a lot of new fun!

PUBG Mobile Season 08 Royale Pass

So keep an eye on Sportskeeda for latest PUBG News.

