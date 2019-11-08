PUBG news: Top five players of PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia semi-finals revealed

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split

The South Asia Playins of PMCO Fall Split 2019, one of the biggest ever tournaments of PUBG Mobile, has started, and the semi-finals are over, and it was a fantastic success . The semi-finals went on for two days and the teams that qualified for the regional finals have been announced.

Diljit from Team IND was given the overall MVP title. ShagarX from TDP became the player with most kills in the semi-finals. Dark provided the most damage from ETG Brawlers. Jonathan from Entity pocketed four headshots with some amazing sniper shots.

So, without further ado let's take a look at the top players of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split SA semi-finals.

Top 5 Players of PMCO Fall Split SA Semi-Finals

#5 Surya (Zero Degree)

Total Kills: 9

Damage: 2838

Headshot: 3

#4 ScoutOp (Fnatic)

Total Kills: 9

Damage: 5390

Headshot: 6

#3 Nova (ETG Brawlers)

Total Kills: 11

Total Damage: 1548

Total Headshots: 2

#2 Dark (ETG Brawlers)

Total Kills: 13

Total Damage: 2507

Total Headshot: 3

#1 ShagarX (TDP)

Total Kills: 16

Total Damage: 1936

Total Headshots: 3

The teams will now be gearing up for PMCO South Asia Regional Finals 2019, where the top two teams will get a direct entry to the Global Finals that are going to take place in Malaysia.

The moment is here! Here are your final 16 teams who will fight it out in the finals of PMCO Regionals South Asia Fall Split sponsored by @Vivo_India!



Are you ready for some high octane action? pic.twitter.com/PQX0WiYLm7 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 7, 2019

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.

