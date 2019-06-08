×
PUBG PC Launches Remastered Edition Of Erangel On Test Servers

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
10   //    08 Jun 2019, 21:06 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PUBG PC is getting a remastered version of Erangel map in the coming week. The information was revealed in a development video for PUBG, where the head of development and executive producer TS Jang explained how the game is going to evolve in the near future.

In the development video, TS Jang talked about the upcoming changes to the game including a remastered version of Erangel, new in-game and out-game mechanics. He also added that the upcoming seasons of the game will follow a predetermined theme. 

TS Jang- Under the banner of one overall theme fans can expect each season to debut new content, features, and a Survivor Pass.

Season 4 of PUBG will focus on the remastered version of Erangel Map. The Official Timing of the test servers follows: (Note:- Each of the operations is going to launch in different phases.)

PC Test Server Availability: 6/6 8:00 p.m. – 6/11 8:00 p.m. (PDT)

  • Phase 1: 6/6 8:00 p.m. PDT ~ 6/8 8:00 p.m. PDT (48 hours)
  • Partner Custom Matches only
  • Only the updated Erangel and normal Custom Match mode are available
  • Only official PUBG partners from each region can create Custom Match sessions, but all players can join the lobby to play
  • Phase 2: 6/8 8:00 p.m PDT ~ 6/11 8:00 p.m PDT (72 hours)
  • Public and Partner Custom Matches available
  • Only the updated Erangel map is available. Quick Join is also available.
  • Squad mode only. FPP only in North America and TPP only on Asia servers.
  • All players can participate

If you are excited about the new remake of Erangel, check it out right now as it is available on the test servers. Players can also check their favourite streamers as many of them were allowed to check the map during phase 1. The game is also going to receive a huge update on in-game mechanics and out-game mechanics.

Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG related news and other Video games news & updates.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Mobile
