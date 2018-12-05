PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation Exclusive in-game parachute skin

PUBG PS4

PlayerUnknown's Battleground is a game that has changed the tide of the gaming world. The game that gave birth to a new battle royale genre.The game who broke Counter Stike Global Offensive records in a number of active users in steam playing the game. The long-awaited PS4 release of PlayerUnknown's Battleground is slated to launch on December 7.With the PS4 release of the game we also get to know more about the snow map Vikendi (Dihor Otok) and its release date. The new snow map will be available to PS4 users who buy either Survivor's Digital Edition or the Champion's Digital Edition of the game.

the Pixel art parachute

Today PlayStation team announced in their official blog that an exclusive parachute skin, "The Pixel Art Parachute" will be made available as a free gift to all PS4 players. There's nothing to do, just log in your game and receive the reward.

PUBG

Important PUBG News

At this year's Google Play Awards, PUBG reinforced its popularity by securing three major awards:

- Best Game of 2018

- Most Competitive Title

- Fan Favorite Game

Recently, PUBG Mobile surpassed its rival Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile in microtransaction revenue, as revealed in a recent report of Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data. Micro-transaction revenue for PUBG Mobile rose up by 2.7 times last week in comparison to the previous seven days. The end result was a revenue boost from $4.5 million to $12 million. Not only in terms of earning, but PUBG has also planned a lot of new content which will be made available to the players this month. This week, they announced a crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake. The reveal was made at the final of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. Players can expect to get new Resident Evil 2 themed items and skins going forward.

Apart from that, PUBG will be launching its snow map "Vikendi" (Dihor Otok) before the 31st of December. Also, the PS4 release of PUBG will be on 7 December 2018.

