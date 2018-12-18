PUBG Snow Map: PUBG New Map Vikendi will be Available to download on December 20 and can be played after 24 hrs

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 230 // 18 Dec 2018, 15:08 IST

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile latest map in the installment, snow map VIkendi is slated to release on December 20 and matchmaking can be done after 24 hrs. The news was revealed at PlayerUnknown's Battleground Official twitter page a few minutes earlier.

The new PUBG map vikendi has already been added in the update that took place yesterday at 00:00 UTC to 09:00 UTC. The official tweet stated that the map will be available to download (in the game) at 0:00 UTC on 20th of December 2018 and available for matchmaking after 24 hrs.

This news falsifies my statement made earlier in one of my previous article stating why PUBG snow map vikendi is not yet available to play even after being added in the update v0.10. Well, I did mention that the snow map vikendi will be available to play on either December 20 or December 24-25 and it seems I was correct with my first mention.

The official tweet follows:

#Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map, is coming! It will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20th of December 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later. We recommend downloading the map first once available! #winterwinterchickendinner. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 18, 2018

PUBG Mobile update version 0.10 is currently available worldwide to download in both Android and iOS devices. The current changes on the game include:

- A Snow theme to the main menu.

- Arabic language support.

- Cross-server matchmaking.

- Players may now report suspicious behavior while spectating after dying.

- New Firearms Finish Upgrade System.

- New Season spending rewards

While the new gameplay experience includes:-

Snow Map Vikendi Gameplay Changes (Source-PUBG Patch Notes)

Vikendi is 6x6km map. The gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.

Players can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area

Vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and you lose more general vehicle control as you speed up

Footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. Keep an eye out! These are great to help identify if enemies have passed by recently

Keep in mind that footprints and tracks in the snow don’t stay around forever!

