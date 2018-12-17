×
PUBG Update:  PUBG Mobile's latest version will be out on 18th December, look out for PUBG Snow Map 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
7   //    17 Dec 2018, 12:36 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

According to the latest maintenance notice from the company behind the franchise, PUBG Mobile will be taken offline from 00:00 UTC to 09:00 UTC on 17 December 2018. Players may find it difficult to log-in during the downtime.

The new update will be pushed to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on 18 December 2018.

The company behind the game promised that people who update the game before 25 December 2018 would receive Outfit Box III (7d) x1 and 1,888 BP.

Most importantly, the update will include the latest map - Vikendi. However, the map will be made available at a later date, with 20 December 2018 being the most probable announcement date.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Vikendi map is a 6 km X 6 km snow map that is larger than the recently released Sanhok but smaller that Erangel and Miramar. This new map with feature a night mode, dynamic clouds, new vehicle and a new weapon. Furthermore, Vikendi will feature footprints and vehicle tracks, allowing players to track others, opening up a range of possibilities for survival.

Vehicle dynamics will be also tweaked with this map, with most of the vehicles being extremely slippery on snow-covered surfaces. On a lighter note, the game will also allow the players to hurl snowballs on each other while waiting to board the plane in the starting area.

Other changes that are part of the update include Arabic language support, cross-server matching, Season spending rewards, new snow theme for the main menu and Firearms Finish Upgrade System. Additionally, players could report suspicious behaviour while spectating the match.

PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices while PUBG could also be played on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
