PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile update pushed to iOS and Android, no snow map as of now

92 // 18 Dec 2018, 13:00 IST

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation

What's the story?

PUBG Mobile recently received an update that included a host of bug fixes and also the Vikendi snow map. However, the map is not yet available to the players and will be launched at a later date.

In case you didn't know...

PUBG Mobile receives continuous updates, and with the most recent one, the company announced that it would be bringing the much-anticipated Vikendi map to the mobile version of the game. Along with this, the update also introduces a host of changes and major bug fixes to make the game a more pleasurable experience.

Vikendi is a 6 km x 6 km snow map and is larger than Sanhok but smaller than Erangel and Miramar. The map will feature a new vehicle and a new assault rifle, along with the ability to track footsteps and vehicle tracks.

In Vikendi, players and vehicles leave behind tracks when travelling on snow-covered regions of the map, allowing players to track opponent movements. This opens an interesting dynamic for 'the hunter could become the hunted' if one plans their approach beforehand.

The heart of the matter

The 0.10.0 update is pushed to iOS and Android devices, but one cannot play the Vikendi snow map as of now. The announcement said that it would be made available to the players at a later date. 20 December 2018 is the most probable date for the launch of the new map on PUBG Mobile.

Additionally, this update brings in the new snow weather and a redesigned snow-themed main menu. Arabic language support, cross-server matchmaking, ability to report suspicious behaviour, Firearms Finish Upgrade System, and Season spending rewards are also included in this update.

What's next?

With the crucial update underway, one will most likely see the new Vikendi snow map on PUBG Mobile in the not so distant future.

