PUBG Mobile star ‘Sc0utOP’ to play for Team 8BIT Thug in NODWIN Valorant Invitational

Image Credits: Fnatic

WIth NODWIN Gaming's very first Valorant Invitational all set to begin from tomorrow, all the eight participating teams have finally officiated their full roster.

To the surprise of a lot of Indian PUBG Mobile fans, it seems that one of the best PUBG Mobile professionals in the nation, Sc0utOP, is going to be taking part in the Valorant tournament.

Tanmay' Sc0utOP' Singh, who is known for his insane PUBG Mobile gameplay, will be playing for Team 8BIT Thug in NODWIN Gaming's upcoming Valorant tournament. He will be playing alongside heavyweight names like Animesh' 8Bit_THug' Agarwal (the founder of the team), Tejas' Rite2Ace' Sawant, and Sabyasachi "Antidote' Bose.

Taken from NODWIN Gaming's Tournament page

Ace and Antidote were two of the most notorious figures in the Indian CS: GO scene. They were highly celebrated by the Indian CS: GO fanbase, before they chose to retire for Riot Games' first-person shooter Valorant.

A bit about Sc0utOP

Sc0utOP, commonly referred to as Scout, is a PUBG Mobile superstar for Team Fnatic. However, he is currently on loan to Orange Rock, for whom he is playing in the PUBG World League Spring East 2020.

Apart from being known as a PUBG Mobile professional, Sc0utOP is also considered to be one of the most popular streamers in India.

Advertisement

He creates online content for a lot of video games, and Valorant has become a part of his oeuvre ever since the release of the game's closed beta.

Scout was able to make a name for himself in PUBG Mobile because of his skills and how well he plays as a Scouter, flanker, as well as an assaulter. He has received international notoriety as well, and is often regarded as one of the best M416 users in PUBG Mobile.

Him signing up with Team 8BIT Thug, to play for the NODWIN Valorant Invitational, comes as a surprise to many. And this news has led to many of his fans feel that this PUBG Mobile superstar might retire from the game and seek a new career in Valorant, just like Ace and Antidote.

However, there is hardly any evidence to the fact, and we do not feel that he will be leaving PUBG Mobile anytime soon.