PUBG Snow Map: Finally PUBG New Map Vikendi is Available for Download on PUBG Mobile

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 43 // 20 Dec 2018, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: The PUBG Corporation (via Twitter)

The PUBG Mobile Update 0.10.0 was released on 18 December 2018, which introduced a slew of changes along with the brand-new Vikendi snow map. Players could download Vikendi on 20 December 2018 while matchmaking would go live from 21 December 2018.

Vikendi - A chilly terrain with trees. Great for taking your opponent head-on because there's nowhere to hide.

This new 6 km X 6 km PUBG map is larger than Sanhok but smaller than Erangel and Miramar, ushering an entirely new gameplay experience.

Furthermore, vehicles will be more slippery in snow-covered areas, forcing on to approach driving from a different perspective. Moreover, one could track other players via footprints and vehicle tracks, as players leave traces for a limited amount of time when they travel through a snow-covered terrain. This greatly changes the dynamic of the game as players could use this feature for both offensive and defensive manoeuvres.

Get all the latest news concerning PUBG Updates on Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, the company behind the franchise announced new fixes via Twitter to combat some of the troubles caused by Update 0.10.0.

Fixed a bug where the "Ultra" frame rate setting in HD mode was not available on iPad 2018.

Fixed a resolution detection bug on iPad Pro 12.9".

Fixed a bug where some devices had lower graphics quality.

Fixed a bug where the graphics quality is reset to default after a restart.

Fixed a bug where the sound from left channel is louder than the right channel in certain scenarios.

The new snow map will inject in much-required freshness to the game, and with the slew of options that Vikendi is bringing to PUBG Mobile, expect highly dynamic Battle Royale matches in the coming days.

Advertisement

Apart from the mobile version of the game, this new map will make its way to PC and consoles in the near future.

PUBG Mobile is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Read more:

PUBG Snow Map: Things You Should know about PUBG New Map "Vikendi"

PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: New Crew Challenge Tournament Announced, Registration Ends on December 24

PUBG Tips: Which Gun is The Best Weapon & Why? Best AR, Best Sniper, All You Need To Know

PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Now Has More Players Than Fortnite Across All Platforms

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement