PUBG Update: New Training Mode, Weapon and Reward System introduced

Patch #21 has hit the test servers now bringing a lot of changes mainly a Training map and a new reward system.

The training map is one of the most requested features since players have a hard time controlling guns especially new players. Riot Corp has finally added the training map which is a 2*2 map. Up to 20 people can participate in a single training map. The training mode will run for 30 minutes. Players will have access to all the weapons which will be unlimited.

Different shooting ranges will help players tone their specific skills. A grenade throwing zone has also been added to the practice map. Players will not drop their HP below one reducing any kind of malicious activity by other players on the map.

PUBG Corp is also bringing some changes to the rewarding system. Players will now be rewarded based on Playtime and mission completed much like the mobile version of the game. A bar will be added now which will increase with more playtime and as players level up they will get the rewards. BP system has also been updated and now players will get BP depending upon playtime along with the in-game ranking.

A new Assault Rifle has been added to Sanhok map which is called MK47 Mutant. The gun will be available across the map and will take 7.62 as its bullet. The gun can take a muzzle, Foregrip, and a Mag attachment. The gun also accepts scope till 6x including the new laser light which is also available in the new patch. The gun has a mag size of 20 which can be extended to 30 with attachments. The gun is pretty versatile and is very effective for mid range fights.

A new vehicle named Tukshai has also been added to Sanhok map. The vehicle has been designed on the basis of TUK-TUK a popular Auto Rickshaw version.

The main focus of this patch has been several bug fixes after PUBG Corp recently launched the Bug-Fix campaign. The company is now trying to deliver the best gaming experience for the player base.

The patch is updated to hit live serves in a few weeks.