PUBG Update: News Patch Notes PUBG Lite Update Announced

After the announcement of PUBG Lite pre-registration in India on their Facebook page, the developers have also released a new PUBG Lite update. On June 20, 2019, the PUBG LITE servers were kept under maintenance for an update. Server maintenance was held for 4 hours from 5:00AM~9:00AM (UTC). In this PUBG update, various bug fixes and content updates were made during this maintenance. Finally, the maintenance is over now and you can update the game via its launcher. After this PUBG update, the game will have new weapons, vehicles, and settings. Patch notes of PUBG Lite June 20, 2019, are listed below:

Patch Notes of PUBG Lite update June 20, 2019

#Weapons

Added QBU, a new DMR weapon, to Sanhok.

Removed Mini14 from Sanhok.

Press “J” to inspect the weapon held in hands

#Vehicles

Added Scooter to Sanhok.

Removed 3 Seat Bike and Dacia from Sanhok.

Optimized the character animation and car handle sync issue to look more natural.

#Team Communication

6 new different situation markers added Attack, Danger, Defense, Item, Gather, Vehicle.

Hold down the right mouse button to see all the markers

Each player can mark only a single marker at a point of time.

The markers will display on the minimap and extended map as shown in the early version.

#BP Box

Removed Island Crate.

Added Lobster Crate.

#Other Fixes

Now parachute drop heights and speed will be shown separately

Reload animation changed to Steam Version of PUBG

Audio communication bug fixed.

Fixed the issue where objects overlapped and sometimes rose in the air in Miramar.

These are the full patch notes of new update of PUBG Lite. As you all know that pre-registration of PUBG Lite has already begun on their official website. To know how to do pre-registration refer to the article below:

