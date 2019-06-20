×
PUBG Update: News Patch Notes PUBG Lite Update Announced

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
24   //    20 Jun 2019, 17:45 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

After the announcement of PUBG Lite pre-registration in India on their Facebook page, the developers have also released a new PUBG Lite update. On June 20, 2019, the PUBG LITE servers were kept under maintenance for an update. Server maintenance was held for 4 hours from 5:00AM~9:00AM (UTC). In this PUBG update, various bug fixes and content updates were made during this maintenance. Finally, the maintenance is over now and you can update the game via its launcher. After this PUBG update, the game will have new weapons, vehicles, and settings. Patch notes of PUBG Lite June 20, 2019, are listed below:

Patch Notes of PUBG Lite update June 20, 2019

#Weapons

  • Added QBU, a new DMR weapon, to Sanhok.
  • Removed Mini14 from Sanhok.
  • Press “J” to inspect the weapon held in hands

#Vehicles

  • Added Scooter to Sanhok.
  • Removed 3 Seat Bike and Dacia from Sanhok.
  • Optimized the character animation and car handle sync issue to look more natural.

#Team Communication

  • 6 new different situation markers added Attack, Danger, Defense, Item, Gather, Vehicle.
  • Hold down the right mouse button to see all the markers
  • Each player can mark only a single marker at a point of time.
  • The markers will display on the minimap and extended map as shown in the early version.

#BP Box

  • Removed Island Crate.
  • Added Lobster Crate.
#Other Fixes

  • Now parachute drop heights and speed will be shown separately
  • Reload animation changed to Steam Version of PUBG
  • Audio communication bug fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where objects overlapped and sometimes rose in the air in Miramar.

These are the full patch notes of new update of PUBG Lite. As you all know that pre-registration of PUBG Lite has already begun on their official website. To know how to do pre-registration refer to the article below:

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
