PUBG: How to Pre-Register for PUBG Lite in India?

PUBG Lite

The pre-registration of PUBG Lite beta testing in India is live now. Yesterday, a post was made on the official Facebook page of PUBG Lite that pre-registration will begin from 20th of June. To know more about this refer to the article below:

The most awaited game of the year is finally going to become available in India. Basically this game is developed for low spec system users and it can run on even integrated graphics also. PUBG Lite is going to be a free to play game.

One thing should be clear that pre-registration does not mean that one can download the game after registration. The game is still not available in India. This pre-registration will give rewards and rare items in the game to those who register.

However, the launch date of the game is still not announced officially but according to the rumors it may launch on 25th of June.

How to Pre-Register for PUBG Lite in India?

Just follow some easy steps below to register for PUBG Lite:

Go to https://lite.pubg.com

Click on Participate Event.

Then the browser will ask for Login your PUBG Lite account. Simply enter your E-mail address and Password.

If you don't have PUBG Lite account, Click on Create new account and fill relevant details. (You can also login via Facebook)

A confirmation E-mail will be sent to your E-mail if you are creating new account.

After Successful login, again click on participate event and you are good to go.

A popup message will appear "You have registered in this event".

Remember the event will end on 2019.07.03 23:59:59 IST (UTC+5:30). So register as soon as possible to get PUBG lite in-game rewards. You can collect your rewards by entering special code in the game which will be sent to registered e-mail address of gamers on 7th of July.

