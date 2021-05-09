PUBG vs Free Fire: 5 differences beginners should know in May 2021

It has been four years since the mobile version of PUBG was released and three and a half years since Free Fire came to the battle royale world. In all these years, both games have inspired many titles in the battle royale genre and established themselves in the Esports world.

Even if PUBG and Free Fire have been compared many times, certain differences retain the uniqueness of the two titles. Before a beginner plunges into these two games, they must keep a note of the differences between the two.

PUBG vs Free Fire: 5 differences

1. Number of people and match type

PUBG has more players in one match compared to Free Fire. Image via Revoltz (YouTube)

A Battle Royale match in PUBG has a total of 100 players. Free Fire, on the other hand, can have a maximum of 50 players per match. This is why Free Fire is much faster than PUBG, and the matches in the former last for a longer time.

2. Characters

Free Fire has a wide range of characters. These characters have their own unique ability and playstyle. The recent OB27 update in Free Fire introduced a new character, Xayne. There are other famous characters like Jai, Chrono, Kelly, Hayato, etc.

PUBG does not have any character with special abilities.

3. Maps and Game modes

The mobile version of PUBG offers five Battle Royale maps:

Karakin

Miramar

Erangel

Sanhok

Livik

It offers the following modes:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0, Power Armor Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Free Fire offers its players three Battle Royale maps. They are:

Purgatory

Bermuda

Kalahari

It has the following game modes:

Ranked Game Classic Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Cosmic Racer

4. Graphics

Players must already know that PUBG has great realistic graphics. PUBG is powered by Unreal Engine 4, whereas Free Fire is powered by Unity engine. Free Fire has cartoonish graphics with a vibrant backdrop, which is not as sharp as PUBG. Players who want to have a realistic battle royale experience should choose PUBG over Free Fire.

5. Compatibility

Free Fire is better for low-end devices compared to PUBG Image via Glitch - GamingMonk (YouTube)

Both games are compatible with medium-range devices. However, PUBG takes up a lot of storage space. The file size of Free Fire is 710 MB. If a player has a low-end device, their best shot is Free Fire as it is more compact and has significantly lower device requirements.

