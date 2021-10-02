Pufferfish in Genshin Impact: Locations and farming guide

Pufferfish in Genshin Impact are required to obtain the refinement material for The Catch polearm. It is arguably the best four-star weapon for Raiden Shogun, and this explains why players around the world are eager to collect the Pufferfish.

Out of the total 72 fishing locations in Genshin Impact, only five offer Pufferfish. It is worth noting that the fish respawn rate is three days, and players must farm them accordingly.

All five Pufferfish locations in Genshin Impact

Cider Lake

Cider Lake is easily the most popular fishing spot in Mondstadt, and seven fish types including Pufferfish spawn here. Players might not get the desired fish on their first try, and must remain patient.

Cider Lake in Modstadt has Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dawn Winery

Near Dawn Winery, players can find a small island that happens to be a fishing spot for the Pufferfish.

The best way to reach this location is through the teleport waypoint situated directly north of it.

Dawn Winery in Mondstadt has Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Liyue Harbor

The fishing spot near the Liyue Fishing Association offers Pufferfish. The location's exact name is Pearl Valley, and players can easily navigate to it as they just need to travel southeast from the Fishing Association.

Pearl Valley in Liyue has Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Koeski Village

The fourth Pufferfish location can be found in Koeski Village in Inazuma. Players can directly teleport to the Statue of Seven on Seirei island, and travel east thereafter.

Koeski Village in Inazuma has Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ritou

The final fishing spot for Pufferfish in Genshin Impact is located in Ritou, Narukami Island. Players can simply teleport to the western-most teleport waypoint in the region, and then move towards the wooden harbor.

Interestingly, the standard Pufferfish as well as the Bitter Pufferfish are available here.

Ritou in Inazuma has Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Farming Guide for Pufferfish

Kujirai Momiji NPC in Inazuma sells Ako's Sake vessel (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned above, the Pufferfish can be exchanged for The Catch's refinement material called Ako's Sake vessel.

Ako's Sake vessel is up for purchase at the Inazuma Fishing Association where players can buy it from Kujirai Momiji.

Ako's Sake vessel refinement item costs:

3 Raimei Angelfish

10 Pufferfish

10 Bitter Pufferfish

The Catch polearm in Genshin Impact has a decent base ATK, but steals the show with its Energy Recharge sub-stat and Elemental Burst focused passive. At R1, this weapon increases burst damage by 16%, and burst Crit Rate by 6%. As a result, characters such as Raiden Shogun and Xiangling can make the most out of it.

Update 2.2 for Genshin Impact is also around the corner, and Hu Tao might get her re-run banner in it.

