Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab livestream release date, time, and countdown

The Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration patch for Kuro Games' ARPG has been one of the most anticipated updates, and it will finally go live on the Global servers on August 6, 2025. Ahead of its arrival, the developers will be conducting a special livestream on July 30, 2025, showcasing the Sparda siblings in action, along with accompanying content.This article will cover the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collab update's preview program.Punishing Gray Raven Lamento di Phantasma update livestream release date and timeLamento di Phantasma will be the official name of the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration update. Ahead of its release on August 6, Kuro Games will showcase everything coming with the patch, including a glimpse at Dante and Vergil's moveset.The livestream will go live on July 30, 2025, at 03:00 UTC. Below you can find a countdown timer.What to expect from the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collabThe PGR x DMC 5 collaboration will be one of the biggest updates to the game, featuring two limited-time characters. The Sparda brothers are here to dominate the field, and both Dante and Vergil will be introduced as playable characters.Since the update has already been released for the Asian servers (CN, JP, and KR), global players already have a rough idea of what is to come. Dante will be introduced as an S-Rank limited-time character who can be earned for free by completing certain missions in the event. His weapon, Devil Sword Dante, will also be available in the R&amp;D special collab research.Vergil, on the other hand, can only be obtained by spending your precious Black Cards on the gacha banner. He will also get his weapon, Yamato, as part of the R&amp;D research banners. The collaboration research will also have a special discount, and you will be able to pull the S-Rank characters for 10,000 Black Cards.There will also be a special event story featuring the Sparda siblings from DMC, and Lucia and Alpha from PGR. There will be special challenges, a shop, and more. This will be a standard Punishing Gray Raven patch, so Kuro might not give away the increased rewards from dailies and weeklies that you received as part of the server integration updates.Besides the Punishing Gray Raven x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration, Kuro Games is set to bring the Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk 2077 collab event for its open-world action RPG in the future.