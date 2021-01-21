PVS Gaming vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

PVS Gaming and Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) are popular Free Fire content creators who frequently churn out videos related to the game on YouTube. While the former has 1.47 million subscribers on the platform, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 1.83 million.

This article compares the in-game stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming’s lifetime stats in Free Fire

PVS Gaming has played 9403 squad matches and has triumphed in 2130 of them, which translates to a win rate of 22.65%. He has notched up 25434 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The Tamil YouTuber has 156 Booyahs from 930 duo games, making his win rate 16.77%. He also has 2061 kills to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

PVS Gaming has played 951 solo games and has secured 101 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.62%. He has 3006 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, PVS Gaming has played 89 squad games and has won on 8 occasions, with a win rate of 8.98%. He has amassed 223 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 4 duo ranked games, securing 11 kills.

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan's lifetime stats in Free Fire

Gaming Tamizhan has played 16808 squad games to date and has triumphed in 3394 of them, making his win rate 20.19%. He has notched up 46806 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The content creator has also played 1677 duo games and has secured 159 victories, which translates to a win rate of 20.19%. He has bagged 3020 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99 in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan has 48 Booyahs in 651 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 7.37%. He has 1418 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.35

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan's ranked stats in Free Fire

Gaming Tamizhan has played 223 squad games and has triumphed in 52 of them, making his win rate 23.32%. He has racked up 637 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.73 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo matches and has secured 14 kills, with a K/D ratio of 7.

He has also played a single ranked solo game.

Comparison

Both Gaming Tamizhan and PVS Gaming are great Free Fire players who boast impressive stats.

In the lifetime squad and solo matches, PVS Gaming has an edge over Gaming Tamizhan in terms of win rate and K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, Gaming Tamizhan has better overall stats than PVS Gaming.

In the ranked squad matches, Gaming Tamizhan has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than PVS Gaming. Comparing the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo games is not possible as they have not played enough games yet.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

