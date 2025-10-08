Qiuyuan VA in Wuthering Waves: Official voice actors and notable roles

Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Aero Resonator. He is from Huanglong and is set to make his first appearance in the game in the Afterstory main story quest. Qiuyuan's English and Japanese voice actors have also been revealed, and they are both amazing artists who have voiced for various anime and video game characters. Unfortunately, there's no info on his Chinese and Korean voice-overs.
This article covers the English and Japanese voice actors who voice Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves and lists some of their previous works.
English voice actor of Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves
Jeremy Ang Jones is the English voice of Qiuyuan in WuWa. Here are some of his previous roles:
- Master Raider - Man-eating Dhutanga, Liu WenXiu, and Li Dinguo in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
- Battle Barge Crewmates, Battle Barge Chapter Serfs, and Battle Barge Servitors in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
- Ben Lee in Synced
- Hermes, Amon, and Pandæmonium in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Zhou Lian in New World
- Lyam Liu in Naraka: Bladepoint
- Guangmou and Keeper of Flaming Mountain in Black Myth: Wukong
- Additional voices in The Lake House
Japanese voice actor of Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves
Miki Shinichirō is the Japanese voice of Qiuyuan in WuWa. He is one of the most popular male voice actors in the anime industry. Listed below are some of his other roles:
- Assassin in Fate/stay night
- Leonidas I, Sasaki Koujirou, Paracelsus, and Fion Mac Cumhail in Fate/Grand Order
- Blade in Honkai: Star Rail
- Kisuke Urahara in Bleach
- Atsuya Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen
- Kojirou (James) and several Pokémons in the Pokémon Series
- Tanjuurou Kamado in Demon Slayer
- Mirai Sasaki (Sir Nighteye) in My Hero Academia
- Deishuu Kaiki in Monogatari Series
- Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super
- Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Gyro Zeppeli in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Haiji Towa in Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Randolph Orlando in The Legend of Heroes Series
Chinese and Korean voice actors of Qiuyuan in WuWa
Unfortunately, Qiuyuan's voice actors in Korean and Chinese have not been revealed as of this writing. We will update the article when there is more information.
