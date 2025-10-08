Qiuyuan VA in Wuthering Waves: Official voice actors and notable roles

Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Aero Resonator. He is from Huanglong and is set to make his first appearance in the game in the Afterstory main story quest. Qiuyuan's English and Japanese voice actors have also been revealed, and they are both amazing artists who have voiced for various anime and video game characters. Unfortunately, there's no info on his Chinese and Korean voice-overs.

This article covers the English and Japanese voice actors who voice Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves and lists some of their previous works.

English voice actor of Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves

Jeremy Ang Jones @JeremyAngJones Meet QiuYuan... and prepare for some pure badassery. So excited to be joining the world of @Wuthering_Waves was such fun working on this! Let's goooooo! #WutheringWaves #QiuYuan #kurogames

Jeremy Ang Jones is the English voice of Qiuyuan in WuWa. Here are some of his previous roles:

Master Raider - Man-eating Dhutanga, Liu WenXiu, and Li Dinguo in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Battle Barge Crewmates, Battle Barge Chapter Serfs , and Battle Barge Servitors in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

, in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Ben Lee in Synced

in Synced Hermes, Amon, and Pandæmonium in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Zhou Lian in New World

in New World Lyam Liu in Naraka: Bladepoint

in Naraka: Bladepoint Guangmou and Keeper of Flaming Mountain in Black Myth: Wukong

in Black Myth: Wukong Additional voices in The Lake House

Japanese voice actor of Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves

Qiuyuan's Japanese voice actor announcement (Image via Kuro Games)

Miki Shinichirō is the Japanese voice of Qiuyuan in WuWa. He is one of the most popular male voice actors in the anime industry. Listed below are some of his other roles:

Assassin in Fate/stay night

in Fate/stay night Leonidas I, Sasaki Koujirou, Paracelsus , and Fion Mac Cumhail in Fate/Grand Order

, in Fate/Grand Order Blade in Honkai: Star Rail

in Honkai: Star Rail Kisuke Urahara in Bleach

in Bleach Atsuya Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen

in Jujutsu Kaisen Kojirou (James) and several Pokémons in the Pokémon Series

in the Pokémon Series Tanjuurou Kamado in Demon Slayer

in Demon Slayer Mirai Sasaki (Sir Nighteye) in My Hero Academia

in My Hero Academia Deishuu Kaiki in Monogatari Series

in Monogatari Series Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super

in Dragon Ball Super Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Gyro Zeppeli in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven

in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Haiji Towa in Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

in Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Randolph Orlando in The Legend of Heroes Series

Chinese and Korean voice actors of Qiuyuan in WuWa

Unfortunately, Qiuyuan's voice actors in Korean and Chinese have not been revealed as of this writing. We will update the article when there is more information.

