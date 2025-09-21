Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing campaign has officially teased Qiuyuan, confirming his debut in the upcoming patch. He is a calm and resilient swordmaster from Huanglong, a character that fans will likely want to summon. While Qiuyuan's official kit is yet to be made public, Hakush.in, a credible leak source, has shared potential details about his abilities.

Ad

This article further discusses Qiuyuan's kit in Wuthering Waves, based on the latest leaked information.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Qiuyuan's abilities in Wuthering Waves, according to leaks

Wuthering Waves Legacy @Jiyan0117 Qiuyuan Kit Summary Resumen del Kit de Qiuyuan Follow Me: #WutheringWaves #ユーノ #Iuno #Wutherig_waves #鳴潮 #Augusta #Lupa #弗洛洛 #Phrolova #オーガスタ #Galbrena #Qiuyuan

Ad

Trending

Wuthering Waves' Qiuyuan is an Aero Resonator who will likely take on the sub-DPS role. Here are his abilities, as per Hakush.in:

Normal Attack

His Basic Attack deals Aero DMG.

His Heavy Attack consumes stamina and deals Aero DMG. Press Normal Attack right after to perform a special attack.

Use his Basic Attack mid-air to plunge on targets.

Press Normal Attack after a successful Dodge to strike back at the enemy, dealing Aero DMG.

Ad

Resonance Skill

According to leaks, Qiuyuan's Resonance Skill comes in two versions. The base version inflicts Aero DMG and is considered an Echo Skill. However, holding the button activates his special Resonance Skill, where Qiuyuan leaps into the air and consumes stamina to dash forward, dealing damage.

If there is no target nearby, he will simply dash through the air. Normal Attack will cause him to land and deal damage.

Resonance Liberation

Ad

If the leaks are to be believed, Quiyuan's Resonance Liberation deals Aero DMG to the targets within the range. It is considered an Echo Skill. Quiyuan increases all allies' CRIT DMG when his CRIT Rate exceeds a certain threshold.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena kit leak

Forte Circuit

The following section outlines Qiuyuan’s Forte Circuit, based on the latest leaks:

Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash

When Qiuyuan holds more than 200 points of Swordster's Soliloquy, his Basic Attack is replaced with Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash. He can unleash four stages of the ability, dealing Heavy Attack DMG.

Ad

Bamboo's Shade

Qiuyuan gains the Bamboo's Shade effect at 400 points, offering all active Resonators in the team bonus Echo Skill DMG.

Inksplash of Mind

Qiuyuan enters the Inksplash of Mind state when his Swordster's Soliloquy is full. Press Normal Attack to consume the points and perform various special Heavy Attacks that inflict Aero DMG. Interestingly, the attacks are considered Echo Skills.

Swordster's Soliloquy

Qiuyuan holds up to 600 Swordster's Soliloquy. Performing Basic Attack Stage 3, Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash, and Dodge Counter generate 100 points each. 400 Swordster's Soliloquy can be obtained via his Intro Skill.

Ad

Intro Skill

It attacks the enemies, dealing Aero DMG.

Outro Skill

It attacks the targets and grants Echo Skill DMG Amplification to incoming allies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.