Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing campaign has officially teased Qiuyuan, confirming his debut in the upcoming patch. He is a calm and resilient swordmaster from Huanglong, a character that fans will likely want to summon. While Qiuyuan's official kit is yet to be made public, Hakush.in, a credible leak source, has shared potential details about his abilities.
This article further discusses Qiuyuan's kit in Wuthering Waves, based on the latest leaked information.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Qiuyuan's abilities in Wuthering Waves, according to leaks
Wuthering Waves' Qiuyuan is an Aero Resonator who will likely take on the sub-DPS role. Here are his abilities, as per Hakush.in:
Normal Attack
- His Basic Attack deals Aero DMG.
- His Heavy Attack consumes stamina and deals Aero DMG. Press Normal Attack right after to perform a special attack.
- Use his Basic Attack mid-air to plunge on targets.
- Press Normal Attack after a successful Dodge to strike back at the enemy, dealing Aero DMG.
Resonance Skill
According to leaks, Qiuyuan's Resonance Skill comes in two versions. The base version inflicts Aero DMG and is considered an Echo Skill. However, holding the button activates his special Resonance Skill, where Qiuyuan leaps into the air and consumes stamina to dash forward, dealing damage.
If there is no target nearby, he will simply dash through the air. Normal Attack will cause him to land and deal damage.
Resonance Liberation
If the leaks are to be believed, Quiyuan's Resonance Liberation deals Aero DMG to the targets within the range. It is considered an Echo Skill. Quiyuan increases all allies' CRIT DMG when his CRIT Rate exceeds a certain threshold.
Forte Circuit
The following section outlines Qiuyuan’s Forte Circuit, based on the latest leaks:
Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash
When Qiuyuan holds more than 200 points of Swordster's Soliloquy, his Basic Attack is replaced with Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash. He can unleash four stages of the ability, dealing Heavy Attack DMG.
Bamboo's Shade
Qiuyuan gains the Bamboo's Shade effect at 400 points, offering all active Resonators in the team bonus Echo Skill DMG.
Inksplash of Mind
Qiuyuan enters the Inksplash of Mind state when his Swordster's Soliloquy is full. Press Normal Attack to consume the points and perform various special Heavy Attacks that inflict Aero DMG. Interestingly, the attacks are considered Echo Skills.
Swordster's Soliloquy
Qiuyuan holds up to 600 Swordster's Soliloquy. Performing Basic Attack Stage 3, Thus Spoke the Blade: Inkwash, and Dodge Counter generate 100 points each. 400 Swordster's Soliloquy can be obtained via his Intro Skill.
Intro Skill
It attacks the enemies, dealing Aero DMG.
Outro Skill
It attacks the targets and grants Echo Skill DMG Amplification to incoming allies.
