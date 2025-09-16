  • home icon
  Wuthering Waves Galbrena kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:25 GMT
Galbrena
Galbrena's abilities in Wuthering Waves leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star Resonator. She is a Pistol user with the Fusion attribute and will be released in version 2.7. Luckily, Galbrena's kit has already been leaked by a reliable source, so players can check out her abilities ahead of her debut. She is expected to be a main DPS unit that relies on her enhanced attacks.

This article covers all of Galbrena's abilities in Wuthering Waves, including her Skill and Liberation.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Galbrena's abilities in Wuthering Waves leaked

Hakush.in is a reliable source for leaks, and they have shared Galbrena's entire kit.

Normal Attack

Galbrena's Normal Attack has the following effects:

  • Basic Attack deals Fusion DMG.
  • Heavy Attack consumes stamina to deal Fusion DMG.
  • Mid-air Attack: Click Normal Attack consumes stamina to perform a Plunging Attack, dealing Fusion DMG. Hold Normal Attack to continuously consume stamina to launch a barrage of shots at targets below, dealing Fusion DMG.
  • Dodge Counter: Using Normal Attack right after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing Fusion DMG.
  • Burning Drive: Casting Intro Skill, Hellstride, Enhanced Basic Attack Stage 4, and all Resonance Skills increases Galbrena's ATK.
Resonance Skill

Galbrena's Resonance Skill has two versions. The base version is simple and only deals Fusion DMG. However, when her Sinflame is full, the regular Resonance Skill is replaced with Resonance Skill - Ascend of Malice. Upon casting the enhanced skill, Galbrena enters the Demon Hypostasis state, and Sinflame is proportionally converted into Purging Flame.

Resonance Liberation

After casting the Resonance Liberation, Galbrena deals Fusion DMG to the opponent. Additionally, the DMG Multiplier of her enhanced abilities in the Demon Hypostasis state increases.

Forte Circuit

Here's a brief description of Galbrena's Forte Circuit in Wuthering Waves.

Threshold State

  • Galbrena is in Threshold State by default. In this state, she accumulates Afterflame and Sinflame.

Demon Hypostasis

  • Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, Mid-air Attack, Dodge Counter, and Resonance Skill are enhanced in this state. Additionally, her attacks consume Purging Flame on hit.
  • The more Afterflame Galbrena has, the higher the DMG taken by enemies from various enhanced moves.
  • The Demon Hypostasis state automatically ends when Galbrena loses all of her Purging Flame.
Enhanced abilities

  • Enhanced Basic Attack deals increased Fusion DMG.
  • Enhanced Heavy Attack consumes stamina to deal increased Fusion DMG.
  • Enhanced Mid-air Attack: Click Normal Attack consumes stamina to perform a Plunging Attack, dealing increased Fusion DMG. Hold Normal Attack to continuously consume stamina to launch a barrage of shots at targets below, dealing increased Fusion DMG.
  • Enhanced Dodge Counter: Using Normal Attack right after a successful Dodge to attack the target, dealing increased Fusion DMG.
  • Enhanced Resonance Skill deals increased Fusion DMG.
Hellstride

  • Press Dodge while in action to deal Fusion DMG. This skill does not reset the attack cycles of the previous skill.

Forte Gauge - Afterflame and Sinflame

  • In the Threshold State, Galbrena recovers Afterflame when the nearby party members cast Echo Skill. Echoes with the same name can only trigger this effect once. This effect resets when Galbrena exits the Demon Hypostasis state.
  • All Sinflame is removed upon exiting the Demon Hypostasis state. Galbrena recovers Sinflame by hitting an enemy using her enhanced abilities in the Threshold State.
Inherent Skills

Galbrena has the following Inherent Skills:

  • Oathbound Hunt: Hitting enemies with various types of attacks Amplifies Galbrena's DMG. This effect is stackable.
  • Sin Feaster: Casting Basic Attack, enhanced Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, and the last stage of enhanced Heavy Attack recovers Galbrena's stamina.

Intro and Outro Skills

Galbrena's Intro and Outro Skills have the same effects:

  • Attack the opponent and deal Fusion DMG
Lastly, Galbrena has a CRIT. DMG stat bonus.

More from Sportskeeda
