"Prettiest man alive": Quackity receives love from fans as he reaches 40K subs on Twitch 

Quackity has, at long last, reached 40k subs on Twitch, in what is a huge milestone.

40k SUBSCRIBERS ON TWITCH!! THAT IS INSANE THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 26, 2021

Quackity is well known for being on DreamSMP, which is a private, whitelisted, Minecraft server. Lately, he and the other members of the Dream Team have been quickly gaining notoriety. Just recently, Dream himself reached 16 million subscribers.

hello to alex quackity prettiest man alive and him only pic.twitter.com/pK1BUH8ReV — snf god² | snfg (@clownsobs) January 26, 2021

Tommy, Quackity, & Karl are 1st, 3rd & 4th for the most viewers on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/G3afIHedO1 — DREAMSMP UPDATES! (@smpupdate) January 26, 2021

If there was a "silly, funny one" of the team, Quackity would be it. Quackity is very modest and humble. He enjoys the laughs his punch-lines bring among his fanbase.

this is me at a Walmart a long time ago pic.twitter.com/oHu8qcc9jW — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 25, 2021

He has recently been trending on Twitter for saying that Harry Styles was jealous of him. Quackity is also well known for liking Taylor Swift and has gone out of his way to tweet to her. Fans love how honest and confident Quackity is for doing things like that.

WE LOVE YOU MAN THIS IS SO DESERVED pic.twitter.com/azckmEle3F — bella | selfie 📌 (@sootfacts) January 26, 2021

Fans have been alluding to his great achievement while talking about how pretty Quackity is. Quackity seems to only be focused on the milestone itself. He has worked hard alongside his team and continues to update fans on how popular they are.

Quackity isn't just a pretty face

There are not many people who know that he is a law student. He has mentioned this fact a few times, apart from saying that law was something that always interested him. He must have started recently, because he is only 19-years-old.

you’re gonna look at me and tell me alex quackity isn’t the cutest man you’ve seen? i mean not only is he cute but he’s also funny. i just didn’t think that was possible AND HES SMART A FUCKING LAW STUDENT! THAT SHIT AINT EASY EITHER HOLY CRAP HES PRECIOUS <3 pic.twitter.com/kWMI5S1Gjo — arianna (@quackarianna) January 26, 2021

whenever i feel like im falling behind in school, i remember that alex quackity missed a law exam for a jackbox stream — cha cha (@twglazeddiorite) January 22, 2021

Quackity's parents are of Hispanic origin and preferred he get a more traditional career. Many younger fans may think that Twitch and YouTube are enough but the job security is very poor. It just takes a cancellation from the streamer's fanbase, or a ban, for them to lose everything.

Quackity is smart for having a backup plan just in case.

