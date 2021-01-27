"Prettiest man alive": Quackity receives love from fans as he reaches 40K subs on Twitch 

Quackity has, at long last, reached 40k subs on Twitch, in what is a huge milestone.
Quackity is well known for being on DreamSMP, which is a private, whitelisted, Minecraft server. Lately, he and the other members of the Dream Team have been quickly gaining notoriety. Just recently, Dream himself reached 16 million subscribers.
If there was a "silly, funny one" of the team, Quackity would be it. Quackity is very modest and humble. He enjoys the laughs his punch-lines bring among his fanbase.
He has recently been trending on Twitter for saying that Harry Styles was jealous of him. Quackity is also well known for liking Taylor Swift and has gone out of his way to tweet to her. Fans love how honest and confident Quackity is for doing things like that.
Fans have been alluding to his great achievement while talking about how pretty Quackity is. Quackity seems to only be focused on the milestone itself. He has worked hard alongside his team and continues to update fans on how popular they are.
Quackity isn't just a pretty face
There are not many people who know that he is a law student. He has mentioned this fact a few times, apart from saying that law was something that always interested him. He must have started recently, because he is only 19-years-old.
Quackity's parents are of Hispanic origin and preferred he get a more traditional career. Many younger fans may think that Twitch and YouTube are enough but the job security is very poor. It just takes a cancellation from the streamer's fanbase, or a ban, for them to lose everything.
Quackity is smart for having a backup plan just in case.
Published 27 Jan 2021, 01:27 IST