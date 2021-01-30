Quackity's selfie wins over Karl Jacobs, fans can't get enough of their bromance 

Quackity and Karl Jacob have a close relationship, and fans love it.

this is me at a Walmart a long time ago pic.twitter.com/oHu8qcc9jW — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 25, 2021

Quackity recently tweeted about his trip to Washington D.C. During the trip, he visited the Capitol building. This makes sense because he is an aspiring lawyer. As always, the streamer made a self-deprecating joke that he thought the Capitol building was Walmart.

Grab me a dozen eggs please — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) January 26, 2021

Vegtables — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 25, 2021

Fans of Quackity love his jokes. One asked him what he got at the store, and the streamer responded with vegetables misspelled. It is clear to see that Quackity doesn't take himself seriously and is very humble. He received many responses as usual, but one stood out.

god you're so cute >:c im gonna steal a smooch — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 25, 2021

If only you knew what was under the hat pic.twitter.com/wIgcphUwtc — alicia :) (@h0nkalicia) January 25, 2021

Karl Jacobs, another member of the Dream Team, tells his friend how cute he looks. He also says that he will give his friend a smooch. As always, Quackity returns with love soon after.

Advertisement

Fans love the relationship between the members of the Dream Team. Their closeness and respect for each other is one to envy. Whenever one member of the Dream Team tweets, they can expect the other members to make comments supporting their friend.

Hopefully, their friendship lasts even longer.

Advertisement

Related: Quackity wins hearts with his singing skills.

Quackity is leading the group in viral tweets.

Of the entire Dream Team, Quackity is the most viral. Dream himself has the most followers and has the mystery around his face, but his tweets rarely get traction on their own. Even Karl Jacobs' most viral tweets are involving his possible romantic relationship with Corinna Kopf.

Quackity seems to make his fans fall in love with his tweets or actions on his own. He has made viral jokes about Harry Styles being intimidated by him and how Sally Carrera from the movie Cars is cute. So far, it appears that this member of the Dream Team can do no wrong.

Related: Quackity reveals his love for Taylor Swift, and the internet can't get enough of it.

Gonna delete it soon — Quackity (@Quackity) January 27, 2021

To hit these two goals in one day means the world to me thank you guys so much pic.twitter.com/YYnhiZG3SA — Quackity (@Quackity) January 17, 2021

He is one of the streamers that seems genuine, which is why his fans love him so much.

Related: Roblox bans Quackity; Twitter explodes with “Quackity is Bald” movement.