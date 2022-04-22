Queen Charge DragLoon: most popular air attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a mega-popular mobile game where players attack enemy bases using air and ground forces. Depending on the enemy's base, players can use air or ground attack strategies. As ground defenses such as cannons, mortars, and bomb towers are unable to strike air troops, it is preferable to go for an air attack.

Although DragLoon is the most popular air assault method in Clash of Clans among Town Hall 7 and higher players, it may not be effective against Town Hall 11 or stronger bases. Players should deploy Queen Charge DragLoon, a highly effective Queen Walk attack technique, on such bases.

In this article, fans will learn about Queen Charge DragLoon's army composition and how to use it in multiplayer and Clan War battles.

How to approach the Queen Charge DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Queen Charge DragLoon is an efficient three-star offensive technique. To deal with anti-air defenses, it employs the Queen Walk method, while DragLoon is used once the Archer Queen has destroyed a corner of the base.

The Town Hall 11 Queen Charge DragLoon attack method is particularly successful against bases with low-level air defenses. This assault technique is popular among multiplayer and Clan War battle players since it can swiftly get you three stars and also a lot of resources. But one should also note that this attack tactic should be used once the Archer Queen has been upgraded to level 50.

Queen Charge DragLoon requires immense practice, so players should first try this attacking strategy in multiplayer battles on various bases before using it in wars.

In this strategy, Archer Queen and Healers are used to clear outside buildings and defenses that are close to the walls. Dragons and Balloons are used to attack the core of the base with the help of spells. And Minions may be used in this strategy to clear outside buildings and structures.

The following is the army composition for Town Hall 10 Queen Walk DragLoon:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

Players may change the composition depending on the base they're attacking and its Town Hall level.

How to use the Queen Charge DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Queen Charge DragLoon attack method is fairly simple to use because players have been employing the DragLoon assault strategy since Town Hall 7. Depending on the base, players should alter their offensive tactics.

The following is a basic example of how to use this strategy:

To clear anti-air defenses and outer buildings, send Archer Queen and Healers to one area of the base. This will help with the creation of a funnel that will allow other troops and heroes to reach the base's core.

Use the Dragons and Balloons to take out the base's core. When Balloons are close to significant defense structures like Eagle Artillery, Inferno Towers, and Town Hall, use Rage Spells.

To oppose the enemy's clan castle forces, poison spells should be used.

Allow Dragons and Balloons to be on the offense by using heroes and the Baby Dragon to destroy outside buildings and distract defenses.

In Clash of Clans, players should use the Queen Charge DragLoon attack method to earn an easy three stars in Clan War battles. Depending on the opponent's base, change the army composition and attack strategy, and you'll be good to go.

