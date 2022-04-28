Queen Walk GoWiPe: Powerful Town Hall 9 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Town Hall 9 is a high-ranking town hall in Clash of Clans, where players can obtain X-bows and other powerful defenses. Since players are familiar with the ground Elixir troops, ground assault techniques are easier to implement. In online and clan war fights, Town Hall 9 players should apply a powerful ground attack tactic to earn three easy stars and resources.

GoWiPe is one of the most widely used attacking methods in the game, with Town Hall 8 and higher players frequently employing it in multiplayer and clan war attacks. By adding the Queen Walk to this tactic, Town Hall 9 players can make it much more effective. In this post, we'll look into "Queen Walk GoWiPe," one of the greatest Healer assault techniques for Town Hall 9, as well as its army composition.

Queen Walk GoWiPe attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Queen's Walk GoWiPe is a three-star attacking tactic that is quite effective. Players use the Queen Walk approach to deal with high-damage defenses like X-bows, while GoWiPe is used once the Archer Queen has demolished a corner of the base.

GoWiPe is the oldest known offensive method in Clash of Clans, and it was used by bases with Town Hall 8 or higher. With the addition of Queen Walk, it is now easier for players to counter near-wall defenses, allowing additional troops such as Pekka, Wizard, and Golem to approach the base's core.

The Archer Queen and Healers assist in the creation of a funnel, allowing players to get the Golems directly into the base. Pekkas and Wizards are used to demolish the core of the base while Golems distract troops and devour damage.

The following is the army composition for the Town Hall 9 Queen Walk GoWiPe attack strategy:

4 Healers

10 Hog Riders

1 Golem

2 Pekkas

8 Wizards

2 Archers

1 Healing Spell

2 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

1 Golem (clan castle)

Execution Strategy of Town Hall 10 Queen Walk GoWiPe in Clash of Clans

Players may use it in clan wars, but practicing the attack in multiplayer battles is important, otherwise the attack might go wrong. Players may change their attack strategy and army composition according to the base and town hall level. The basic step-by-step guide to using the Queen Walk GoWipe attack strategy is as follows:

To clear all the exterior structures and tight defenses, deploy Healers and Archer Queen at a corner. Create a funnel with Golems and Jump Spell to distract defenses, then use Wizards and Pekkas to demolish the base's core. Use Hog Riders to clear X-bows. Spells should be used in accordance with the attack criteria. To remove the enemy's clan castle troops and defend Pekkas from damage, use the Poison spell. Clear outdoor structures and builder huts with Archers.

Queen Walk GoWiPe is a good attack to use in multiplayer and clan war battles if you have a high-level Archer Queen in Clash of Clans. Players may add two more Pekkas in place of Hogs.

Edited by R. Elahi