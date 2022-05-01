Quickest way to earn points for customization in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports has impressed fans with a modern rendition of the classic Wii Sports formula. The latest entry in the acclaimed casual sports series sees players duke it out in various sports. Players can also customize their avatars, known as Sportsmates and don them with various items and cosmetics. However, these rewards are gated behind a progression system that uses points.

Engage in Nintendo Switch Sports' activities to earn in-game goodies

Earn rewards by playing online (Image via Nintendo)

Each match (it doesn't matter what sport) rewards players with points at the end of the match. The points are determined by your performance and are further affected by a multiplier that increases your score. Do note that these matches must be online only.

This multiplier is based on in-game milestones, like scoring x number of goals. The thing to note is that the threshold for earning rewards is 100 points. This means that earning 100 points minimum fills the gift gauge fully, allowing players to select a reward from the item catalog.

Nintendo of Europe @NintendoEurope You’ll need to skilfully avoid the obstacles to score big in these bowling challenges in You’ll need to skilfully avoid the obstacles to score big in these bowling challenges in #NintendoSwitchSports 🎳 You’ll need to skilfully avoid the obstacles to score big in these bowling challenges in #NintendoSwitchSports! https://t.co/zlUpL9Y8dA

Coming to the main point, the sport that will allow the most points is Bowling. This can take longer than other sports. However, the benefit is worth it. The matches last around 10 mins each, meaning one reward every 10 minutes.

This simple method will allow players to easily rack up points and make the grind for cosmetics easier. Another sport that can help is chambara - sword fighting. It is one of the quicker methods as players can deliberately lose and gain quick 30 points for each session. This method will hurt competitive gamers, but it is what it is. Those looking to get into the Pro League might want to go bowling instead.

What is Nintendo Switch Sports?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now!Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now! Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! https://t.co/jKgCbhwNNe

It is Nintendo's latest attempt at reinvigorating the sports genre on Switch. The intuitive gameplay can appeal to anyone, from longtime fans to newcomers. The launch sports games are tennis, bowling, swordplay, soccer, volleyball, and badminton. The former three return from previous games while the latter three are newcomers. Another sport, "golf," will come as a free update in the future.

Players can access these sports from Spocco Square. Players can also extensively customize their Sportsmate using rewards earned from matches. These rewards can include clothes, accessories, Stamps (emotes) and sports equipment. It is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

