Quickfire guide to using essential consumables in Elden Ring: Starlight Shards, Crystal Tears, and more

Elden Ring has tons of consumable items, ranging from weapon buffs to an exotic array of meats players can consume to enhance themselves. The game is open-ended this way, and users have variety when facing an encounter.

Elden Ring rewards those who use various items that give them an edge during battle. Some consumables in the title can even replace the role of certain spells.

Buffs can be applied without Incantations or Sorceries and can work just as well. The only downside to using consumable items is that gamers will have to grind for crafting materials throughout.

This can become tedious with many ingredients scattered throughout the Lands Between. The rarer ingredients are even fewer in number, requiring readers to be conservative with their choices.

Finding Cookbooks, Rune Arcs, and Starlight Shards in Elden Ring

Along with finding the crafting materials, players must acquire the corresponding Cookbooks. These Key Items contain the knowledge that expands the Tarnished’s crafting repertoire.

These items are usually located off the beaten path but are extremely useful. Users will have to keep a close eye out for any Cookbook they come across.

Certain items cannot be crafted in Elden Ring. Consumables like Starlight Shards and Rune Arcs are available in a limited number for any given playthrough. While Rune Arcs can be obtained by Invading or helping out as a Co-operator, users cannot acquire Starlight Shards this way.

Starlight Shards are a type of consumable item usually found near Stone Astrolabes. These are ancient astronomical devices located throughout the Lands Between. Where there’s a Stone Astrolabe, there is bound to be a Starlight Shard, so gamers are encouraged to look out for the semi-dome structure.

When used, Starlight Shards replenish 2 FP per second for a total of 60 seconds. This item is incredibly popular among mages, but only a handful of Starlight Shards are available for a playthrough.

Players looking to pick up a bunch outright must get to the Cathedral of Manus Celes. This spot can only be reached after progressing through Ranni’s Questline.

Arguably the most crucial consumable in Elden Ring, the Flask of Wondrous Physick is a key item found at the Third Church of Marika. This flask requires a mix of two Crystal Tears.

Crystal Tears are available in different types, allowing users to heavily enhance their attacks or defenses. They can find these Key Items at Minor Erdtrees littered throughout the Lands Between and are usually guarded by Erdtree Avatars.

Crystal Tears are essential. They have immense scope in terms of helping gamers to negate damage from foes. This is one item they must keep in their quick select bar for easy access.

Before starting a boss fight, readers should ideally buff themselves before entering the fog. Applying defenses with Boiled Crabs or popping a Starlight Shard for passive FP gain, they should utilize every advantage at their disposal.

Consumable items can be tedious to keep track of but can be incredibly useful in any given situation.

