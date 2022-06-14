Watch: Quin69 encounters Diablo Immortal bug, causes him to fall through the floor

Quintin "Quin69" has been one of the most noteworthy streamers to play the new mobile Diablo game. Diablo Immortal has been criticized for its heavy use of microtransactions, but the issue the New Zealander ran into was a more technical one.

While playing, he repeatedly ran into a glitch where he would fall through the floor in a specific spot. He was especially frustrated considering how much money he has spent on the free-to-play game:

"I literally can't even attack the f****** mobs without even glitching through the f****** floor, bro!"

Quin69 sinks into the floor due to Diablo bug

Diablo is a classic action roleplaying game series by Blizzard that's fallen on some hard times as of late. The latest title in the series, Diablo Immortal, was announced a few years back to the disappointment of many fans. They expected a new mainline Diablo game for PC and consoles, but instead got a free-to-play mobile title.

Since its release, Diablo Immortal has been a controversial topic among ARPG fans, especially around the game's microtransactions and technical issues.

Quin69 has been notoriously linked to the game's microtransaction controversies, as the Twitch streamer has notably spent $16,000 on its gems and has yet to receive a single 5-star legendary one.

So perhaps he simply has bad luck when it comes to Diablo Immortal, as he is now running into some serious game-breaking glitches during his streams. While trying to complete some challenges, the New Zealander ran into a bug that would cause him to fall through the floor, killing his character.

The glitch was a recurring fixture, as it happened to him multiple times in a row in the exact same spot. At first, he laughed about the bug, likely amused by the lack of polish in a game by such a big developer like Blizzard. After the second death, he began ranting about how bad the title was:

"What is this dogs*** game, bro? I can't even finish my quest!"

While it seemed that a ground slam attack from his character was causing him to glitch through the floor, the same issue happened when Quin69 tried to run past the section. As someone who spent five figures on the game, he was not impressed by the issues he experienced:

"I spent $16,000 on this dogs*** game, bro!"

While the moment was certainly frustrating for Quin69, he's not alone, as many players have experienced technical issues with the controversial new Diablo game.

Fans react to Quin69 finding Diablo Immortal glitch

Fans on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit had plenty to joke about with this clip. Viewers made comical remarks about the game's microtransactions, saying that bugfixes were going to cost Quin even more money.

Others found the bugs in the game to be ridiculous considering the time that Blizzard had for its development.

The streamer's tryst with Diablo Immortal has already proven costly, but glitches are making the experience even less enjoyable for him.

