The best Wizard builds in Diablo Immortal

Each class in Diablo Immortal has a series of unique skills, most of which are learned as the player levels up. Only five can be used at a time, however; when abilities are combined in a particular way, it is called a “build.” For example, the ever-popular Whirlwind build is what the Barbarians are known for.

Every class in Diablo Immortal has several builds players can pick and choose from, and even change to fit their playstyle or content.

For the Wizard, the best builds in Diablo Immortal are the Firestorm and Scorch builds, though it depends on the content. Let’s take a look at what abilities should be used for each build.

Diablo Immortal: the best Wizard builds

The best Wizard build for solo and group content

When it comes to solo and group content in Diablo Immortal - solo farming, raids, dungeons, rifts - arguably the most effective and best Wizard build is Firestorm. There are a handful of variations in the Firestorm build, changing slightly based on what type of content fans participate in. However, the core stays the same.

The solo farming variant of the Firestorm build looks like this:

Magic Missile : As primary go, Magic Missile is good for picking off bosses (while other skills are on cooldown) and any stranglers still alive. Stay at range to ensure Magic Missle hits.

: As primary go, Magic Missile is good for picking off bosses (while other skills are on cooldown) and any stranglers still alive. Stay at range to ensure Magic Missle hits. Meteor : Deals high amounts of AOE (area of effect) damage, but be mindful of its startup delay.

: Deals high amounts of AOE (area of effect) damage, but be mindful of its startup delay. Arcane Wind : Use Arcane Wind after Meteor. Casting Arcane Wind on the fire left behind by Meteor will create a firestorm, dealing extra damage.

: Use Arcane Wind after Meteor. Casting Arcane Wind on the fire left behind by Meteor will create a firestorm, dealing extra damage. Teleport : Allows the Wizard to disappear then reappear at a different location. Holds three charges. Great for repositioning and escaping.

: Allows the Wizard to disappear then reappear at a different location. Holds three charges. Great for repositioning and escaping. Black Hole: Pulls enemies into a single location. Follow up with Meteor.

Should the play engage with group content, the Firestorm takes on a different form. Teleport and Black Hole, for example, and replaced with Disintegrate and Scorch for Raids; Teleport stays and Black Hole is replaced with Disintegrate for Dungeons.

The best Wizard build for PvP

PvP in Diablo Immortal is a different beast entirely. In the case of Firestorm, it does not apply here. Instead, the best Wizard build for PvP is the Scorch build. Unlike the Firestorm build, the Scorch build should be used in conjunction with a few Legendary items to reach its full potential (if the player wishes to really dominate in PvP).

Magic Missile : Use as your main source of damage when everything else is on cooldown.

: Use as your main source of damage when everything else is on cooldown. Scorch : Deals damage, knocks back opponents, and leaves behind fire. Your main damage-dealer. Pair it with the Legendary Memory of Xiaoyu .

: Deals damage, knocks back opponents, and leaves behind fire. Your main damage-dealer. Pair it with the Legendary . Lightning Nova : Pair Lightning Nova with the Legendary Zann Esu Elemental Weave to slow your opponent down.

: Pair Lightning Nova with the Legendary Zann Esu Elemental Weave to slow your opponent down. Ice Armor : Absorbs damage (to a point), then explodes to deal damage to your opponent. Pair with Legendary Winter’s Eye or Heart of the Storm .

: Absorbs damage (to a point), then explodes to deal damage to your opponent. Pair with Legendary or . Teleport: Use Teleport to get close to your opponent, unload your skills, then Teleport away.

The Scorch build in Diablo Immortal rewards players for being aggressive; the build revolves around short-range but powerful skills. To ensure the player does not get caught unaware, use Teleport to get in and out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far