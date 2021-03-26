'Quit defending this racist, ableist white man': The internet wants Minecraft star 'Dream' canceled

The internet wants to cancel Minecraft star Clay "Dream" yet again. This time, they have levied allegations that Dream is racist and an ableist white man, causing him to trend for all the wrong reasons yet again.

The individual responsible for bringing forward these allegations posted a few screenshots of Dream responding to previous instances of drama that he's faced on Twitter.

This entire fiasco has drawn many comments from both sides of the spectrum, i.e., Dream fans and Dream haters.

Does the internet really think Minecraft star Dream is racist and ableist?

idk what this whole ' #dreamisoverparty ' thing is about but im just gonna bring these up again lol. i dont really like the tag but if we're bringing awareness to things i think these should come to light too.



tldr ; fuck dream lol pic.twitter.com/Pa5ETO09iD — ً (@sadistlullaby) March 25, 2021

The individual on Twitter, @Sadistlullaby, dug up a few old screenshots of Dream and posted them on the platform, accusing him of being racist and a few other things.

before any mcyt stan inevitably tries to tell me how to feel about some of these screenshots, im autistic. stay in your lane and quit defending this disgusting racist + ableist white man with your whole fucking chest. — ً (@sadistlullaby) March 25, 2021

All these instances date back to when Dream was involved in drama for either using the r-slur or using a Native American war cry as a background theme in one of his Minecraft videos.

I am not trying to say anything about you or trying to silence you, but he has apologized multiple times for these and he has ADHD. He has changed as a person and it shows. Also that clip of him was fabricated and we have multiple pieces of evidence as to why it’s not real. — i am faith (@faithgoingferal) March 25, 2021

In one of the screenshots, the user hints at Dream being a pedophile as well. All this because the Minecraft star had messaged players on Hypixel asking if they were girls.

Later on, Dream clarified his stance in a tweet, which other users brought up in an attempt to defend their beloved YouTuber.

its still weird. why is he dm'ing random girls who could be minors. theirs no clarification the women he was dm'ing were adults lol — ً (@sadistlullaby) March 26, 2021

The Minecraft community, along with other people on the internet, have pointed out that Dream has time and again apologized for his previous remarks. In one tweet, the streamer mentioned that his opinions about the r-slur were uneducated and mostly based on defending his friend.

He already apologized for all of that. You can be upset, but like, idk what you expect him to do atp pic.twitter.com/JXEy1ae5t4 — Rui (@RuinedRui) March 26, 2021

The internet believes that there's not much Dream can do at this point because he's already apologized for his mistakes. The 23-year-old also said that he's learned from his mistakes and is now educated.

I dont really wanna get defensive or argue, but I'm also autistic. Got diagnosed when i was 10ish. No, dream probably isn't the "LoliAbductor" guy. And all these screenshots you provided, imo, shouldn't get him cancelled. Honestly we could DM and I'd happily talk about this.(2/?) — moth man (@mothyy9) March 26, 2021

You care about him, that gives him money. If he said "you guys are just numbers to me" then I wouldn't care. Content creators make content, not love everyone. But he lies. He gets you to think of him as this amazing person then just uses you as money. (4/?) — moth man (@mothyy9) March 26, 2021

Netizens also believe that Dream using the Native American war cry in his video was completely okay because he took it from Spongebob.

Second Photo:Millions of Native Americans stated that the think he did was absolutely ok.He copied it from Spongebob. — ṡєṿєṅṭһ.ɞєє (@PeaxhAlex) March 26, 2021

Another individual rectified the original poster by saying that if Dream's apology didn't matter, then why bring this up in the first place? According to the person, the Minecraft YouTube community has held him accountable for his flaws, and they've also managed to educate him.

im sorry, ive been reading your replies, and if dream realizing his mistake and apologizing doesnt matter, then what was the point of bringing this up? i thought what ppl wanted was to hold others accountable for their actions and educate them. which the mcyt community has done. — yeep (@yoopyeepo) March 26, 2021

They also mentioned that if these posts were meant to spread awareness, they missed their mark. Not adding Dream's apologies to the post just caused drama and didn't provide people with the complete picture.

you also stated that you just wanted to "spread awareness." unless you add in his apologies, or just acknowledge them without changing topics to the feelings of others, youre really only spreading half of the story. its not awareness, its drama. — yeep (@yoopyeepo) March 26, 2021

The individual concluded by saying that if anyone's still uncomfortable after Dream's apology, their feeling was 100% valid.

im rereading this and i realize i kinda sound like a dick so i just wanted to say that to the people who have read his apologies and still feel uncomfortable with what he did, you are 100% valid!! its completely normal to feel that way and i am not trying to change ur mind :) — yeep (@yoopyeepo) March 26, 2021

Dream fans have also gone the distance and allegedly uncovered evidence pointing towards people fabricating material in an attempt to cancel him.

also these are under the video so like? pic.twitter.com/FtxAqHCHo7 — carrot?? (@feraltwtmeetup) March 25, 2021

Despite the numerous allegations that the Florida native has faced over all these tweets, his fans from the Minecraft community still stand by him and support him.

And given the popularity he's garnered over time, the war of words between his supporters and haters will continue for a good while.