"Quit the game": Lilypichu goes through bizarre unban requests during Twitch stream

Streamer Lily "Lilypichu" Ki recently went down the funny yet dangerous rabbit hole of Twitch unban requests, and just like every other time, this experience was quite the spectacle as well.

Twitch viewers who have made some severe mistakes have provided gems with their apologies to the streamers in order for their suspension to be revoked, and Lilypichu's was no different as she saw the weird and wacky side of the platform.

"Your voice is so f***ing annoying quit the game."

Lilypichu goes through her hilariously wacky Twitch unban requests

Mods on Lilypichu's Twitch channel have had to go through thousands of weird and creepy messages, and for the most part it seemed like they had done a great job at suspending viewers who had misbehaved in her chat.

However, Lilypichu is a kind-hearted soul, and it should come as no surprise that she recently went through the requests of her banned Twitch viewers to give them a second chance.

While some of them were quite nice and mature with their apologies, others didn't quite get the memo on how to increase their chances of getting unbanned by Lilypichu.

She received messages like this:

"It seems like I was a little inapproriate with my line there, if I had been honest it wasn't here to post. I'm not gonna make that mistake again."

On the other hand, she also received vile comments like this:

"I meant Lily was bad, you know Michael Jackson bad..."

xQc fanatic tries her best to get unbanned by Lilypichu

Along with the usual group of creepy Twitch viewers, Lilypichu also saw a request from a xQc fan who was suspended by the mods for posting inappropriate messages in the chat:

"Yo, I'm an xQc viewer and because of xQc, I feel more mature, looking back at what I wrote, I apologize for my actions (I guess)."

While it seemed like a "mature" apology, Lilypichu wanted no part of the juicer's fan club and immediately denied the viewer's request without even contemplating it once.

In the end, she received her fair share of good and bad comments. People who admitted their mistakes, and didn't post egregious messages in the chat, received a second shot at life on Lilypichu's channel.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider