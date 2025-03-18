Raft is a co-op open-world survival game that features a versatile crafting system. This allows players to create various essential materials like Wool that can be used to create other objects. Knowing how to get Wool in Raft will help gamers craft vital items like trash cubes for recyclers, bags, and more. For new players, acquiring wool may present an initial challenge due to the game's mechanics.

This article brings a comprehensive guide for getting Wool in Raft.

How to get Wool in Raft

Getting Wool in Raft requires a lot of patience and other resources such as materials, scraps, plastics, and animals. Firstly, players should craft a net launcher that is used to capture livestock. These can be crafted by acquiring materials like scrap, metal ingots, bolts, plastic, and net canisters. The net canisters can be crafted by using rope, stone, and explosive powder, which can be acquired from the poison puffers.

Catching a Llama in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

Players who have successfully acquired a net launcher can then explore different islands to catch llamas. Llamas are the only animals that can be used to create Wool in Raft.

When attempting to hit these animals, it's often more effective to chase them and aim for the moment when they're moving directly toward or away from the player. This is because the animals tend to become skittish and move erratically when approached, making it challenging to land a shot.

Llama in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

Once a llama has been captured, gamers can pick it up and carry it to their base. Raft allows players to swim while holding an animal but they should be careful as the sharks will attack if they are not careful. Once they are on board, the animals can be released on the base.

After the animal has been domesticated, players can start feeding them grass. To obtain grass, build a grass pot on your raft. When the llama has finished eating, it will display a bucket icon, indicating that it's ready to be sheared for its wool. To collect the wool, use a pair of scissors to shear the llama.

That covers our guide on how to get Wool in Raft. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

