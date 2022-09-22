Raid Attack challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the most popular Clash of Clans events is the troop challenge since it allows players to experiment with different attacking strategies and army configurations while earning fantastic rewards. Every week, new challenges are released by the developers for players to complete in order to gain exclusive rewards like magic items and experience points.

The Raid Attack challenge is based on Super Bowlers’ most recent in-game challenge. By completing the challenge before the deadline, players can gain goodies like Hero Potions and experience points. This article will explore the Raid Attack challenge, its benefits, and more.

Players must use Super Bowlers in the Raid Attack challenge in Clash of Clans

Raid Attack challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

By clicking on the in-game events tab, players can take part in troop challenges for free. The Raid Attack challenge in Clash of Clans must be completed using Super Bowlers in attacking tactics. The in-game description of the latest Raid Attack challenge is as follows:

"Knock your enemies down like bowling pins and claim your prize when you use Super Bowlers during this event."

The Super Bowler is a mighty Super Troop that is based on the Bowler. Once the Bowler achieves level 4, boosting him will unlock it. The large purple stones that are launched by the Super Bowler can ricochet three times, dealing splash damage with each impact.

Bowlers can be given a three-day boost for a 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion. The player's Bowler level corresponds to the Super Bowler level. Players must have TH12 in order to advance from Bowler to Super Bowler status. Players also need to have a level 6 Clan Castle or higher in order to obtain a donated Super Bowler.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Super Bowler fan art

by Have you had the chance to try the new Super Bowler yet? If so, give us your feedback and let us know what you think of this big guy!Super Bowler fan artby @momotaro2112 and @gebbaraa Have you had the chance to try the new Super Bowler yet? If so, give us your feedback and let us know what you think of this big guy! Super Bowler fan art 👇 by @momotaro2112 and @gebbaraa https://t.co/Tfgmh4SiDe

Players are required to employ Super Bowlers in their attacking tactics in the Raid Attack challenge. Depending on the town hall level (such as TH13), players must employ at least one Super Bowler in their offensive plans in order to advance the challenge.

Players can complete the challenge by using the required number of Super Bowlers in multiplayer battles. They will receive rewards, including magic items, potions, resources, and experience points after winning 10 battles.

The rewards can be used by gamers to upgrade more quickly in the game. Players can also employ offensive tactics like Super GoWiBo and GoWipe with Super Bowlers to maximize their chances of success.

Rewards for completing the Raid Attack challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: Super Bowler enters the Clash bowling lane!Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: clashofclans.com/blog/news/supe… Super Bowler enters the Clash bowling lane! 🎳Additionally, we’ve got a couple of Quality of Life improvements we’ll also be releasing in this update. Check them out: clashofclans.com/blog/news/supe… https://t.co/9d9xFy0Gh1

Players can level up more quickly in the game by completing challenges and earning magic potions and experience points. Only those players who finish the challenge before the deadline will be eligible for the rewards.

To advance the progress meter, players must employ the required number of troops in their attacking strategy. The many rewards for finishing the Raid Attack task in Clash of Clans include the following:

Players can earn a Hero Potion by winning ten battles, which helps in boosting all heroes by five levels for a period of one hour.

Players also earn 400 experience points, which helps in increasing the in-game level of the player.

The Raid Attack challenge is an excellent way to earn rewards by using Super Bowlers in Clash of Clans attack strategy. Players can learn more about the challenge by clicking on the events section of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far