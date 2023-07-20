Raid Call of the Arbiter episode 10 code: Rewards and how to redeem

Plarium concluded the Raid: Call of the Arbiter limited series with the premiere of the 10th episode on July 20, 2023. The episode, titled The Tower, saw Raid Shadow Champions fighting against dragons and monsters. Their purpose was to stop Bad-El-Kazar from unleashing powerful monsters imprisoned by The Arbiter in the Doom Tower that could destroy Teleria once and for all.

The episode also contained a hidden code that provides exclusive in-game rewards upon redemption.

Episode 10 Call of the Arbiter code and rewards

There is a hidden code in episode 10 (Image via Plarium)

Here is the hidden code for Raid: Call of the Arbiter episode 10, The Tower:

Episode 10: The Tower

Hint: Call upon heaven’s wrath with this word of power. It encircles all.

Hidden code: UNITED

Rewards: 3 Energy Refill, 1 Epic SKill Tome, and 150k Silver

Watching the episode in-game grants 50K silver, and sharing it rewards Rank 4 Chicken and 100 Energy. When this episode reaches 800,000 views, all Raid Shadow Legends players will receive a 6-star Weapon and Helmet in the turn-based RPG title.

How to redeem Call of the Arbiter codes

Android users can redeem the codes via the in-game feature. (Image via Plarium)

Raid: Call of the Arbiter codes are part of the Code Chase promotion event that ends on August 3, 2023. Since they are different from the traditional Raid Shadow Legends codes, the process of redeeming them also varies.

Raid Shadow Legends provides five chances for all players to enter the correct code. Those who fail to input the one correctly within these attempts will have to wait an hour before trying again.

Android and iOS users redeem Call of the Arbiter codes using different methods.

Those with Android devices can use the in-game feature. To do so, follow these steps:

Start by opening Raid Shadow Legends. Click the Call of the Arbiter icon at the bottom-right corner of the Main Screen above the Shop button. Its window will open in another tab. Find The Tower episode and click on it. Tap the GO button opening the Code Chase window. Users will find the hint there. Type the deciphered code in the Enter The Answer box. Click the Confirm button to add all free rewards to the profile.

iOS users do not have an in-game feature to input the codes, so they must visit the title’s official website. Here are the steps to redeem them in this mobile gacha title:

Visit the Call of the Arbiter website at https://callofthearbiter.com/ from Apple devices. On the website’s top menu bar, tap the Code Chase button. Scroll down to the poster of the latest episode and hint below it. Tap the Redeem button. This opens a new tab on the browser. Enter your in-game ID and promo code in the respective boxes. Tap Confirm. Launch the title and claim rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Call of the Arbiter Codes (Episode 1 to Episode 9)

All Call of the Arbiter episode codes. (Image via Plarium)

Here is the list of all codes that were hidden in each episode (from the first to the ninth):

Episode 1 - Galek

Hidden code: CHOICE

CHOICE Rewards: 50 additional Multi Battle attempts, 3 Energy Refill, and One 100% XP boost

Episode 2 - Athel

Hidden code: ARBITER

ARBITER Rewards: 100,000 Silver, 1 Energy Refill, and 1 Epic Tome

Episode 3 - Kael

Hidden code: BETRAYAL

BETRAYAL Rewards: 20 Spirit XP Brew, 20 Magic XP Brew, and 150k Silver

Episode 4 - Elhain

Hidden code: HARMONY

HARMONY Rewards: 50 Multibattles, 3 Energy Refills, 1 three-day XP Boost, and 150k Silver

Episode 5 - The Arbiter

Hidden code: DESTINY

DESTINY Rewards: 100,000 Silver, 1 Energy Refill, and 1 Epic Skill Tome

Episode 6 - Jizoh

Hidden code: INFESTED

INFESTED Rewards: Two 50 Multi Battles, 5 Energy Refill, and 300,000 Silver

Episode 7 - Gnut

Hidden code: ARTIFACT

ARTIFACT Rewards: 50 Multi Battle attempts, 3 Energy Refill, 3 Day XP Boost, and 150,000 Silver

Episode 8 - Alure

Hidden code: REVENGE

REVENGE Rewards: 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, and 100,000 Silver

Episode 9: Bad-el-Kazar

Hidden code: AMBITION

Rewards: 20 Force Brew, 20 Void Brew, and 150K Silver

These are all the Raid: Call of the Arbiter codes available so far. If you want Raid Shadow Legends codes, you can check out this article.