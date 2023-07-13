Raid: Call of the Arbiter episode 9 code: Free rewards and how to redeem

Raid: Call of the Arbiter is a limited series produced by Raid Shadow Legends developer Plarium. It contains ten episodes, five to eight minutes long each, featuring well-known and new faces from Raid Shadow Legends. Releasing every Thursday on the title's official YouTube channel, its first episode aired on May 18, 2023. The ninth episode, Bad-el-Kazar, was released today, July 13, 2023.

Each Call of the Arbiter episode contains hidden codes that players must decipher. They can then redeem it and claim freebies in Raid Shadow Legends. Plarium provides hints for every episode that one can use to find the correct code. This article offers the redeem code for the latest episode, Bad-el-Kazar.

Episode 9 Call of the Arbiter code and rewards

The latest episode in this limited series revolves around Raid Shadow Legends Champion, Bad-el-Kazar. It showcases the story of a student at the Academy of Magic, Valkanen, who, after an incident, embraced a part of Siroth's power and took the name Bad-el-Kazar.

Below you can find Raid: Call of the Arbiter series code for this latest release:

Episode 9: Bad-el-Kazar

Hint: Examine a young man's moment of pride, it reveals that which blinds him.

Hidden code: AMBITION

Rewards: 20 Force Brew, 20 Void Brew, and 150K Silver

You can watch this video in-game to earn 50K silver and share it to get 10 XP Brew and 100 Energy Refill. Once it reaches 800,000 views, all players will get a 6-star chestplate and a pair of boots in this turn-based RPG title.

How to Redeem Call of the Arbiter code in Raid Shadow Legends

Call of the Arbiter codes differ from the traditional Raid Shadow Legends codes. Thus, the process of redeeming them also varies. The Arbiter codes are part of the Code Chase promotion event, which concludes on August 3, 2023.

You have five attempts to input the right code. After failing to input the correct one within these chances, you will have to wait an hour before trying again. Android and iOS users can use separate ways to claim rewards from these codes. Android users can redeem them using the following method:

Launch Raid Shadow Legends on your handheld. Tap the Call of the Arbiter icon above the Shop button at the bottom right of the Main Screen. Raid: Call of the Arbiter window will open. Navigate to the Bad-el-Kazar episode and tap on it. Click the GO button to open the Code Chase window. You can see the hint for this episode there. Type out the code in Enter the answer box. Hit Confirm and claim all applicable freebies.

There is no in-game feature for Apple devices to redeem the code of this gacha title. They can follow these steps for the process:

Open your preferred browser on your Apple device. Head over to the Call of the Arbiter official website at https://callofthearbiter.com. Click the Code Chase button from the top menu to open the Code Chase window. You will see hints for each episode under their respective poster. Scroll down to reach the Episode 9 poster to view the hint. (Apple users will not be able to find the clue in-game.) Tap the Redeem button below the poster. It opens a new tab with two boxes: Enter Player ID and Enter Promo Code. Enter your in-game ID on the first and the above-given promo code on the next. Hit Confirm and open the title to claim all applicable freebies.

Other Call of the Arbiter codes

If you haven't redeemed the codes of previous Call of the Arbiter episodes, here is a list of all hidden codes from the first episode to the eighth:

Episode 1: Galek

Hidden code: CHOICE

Rewards: 50 additional Multi Battle attempts, 3 Energy Refill, and One 100% XP boost

Episode 2: Athel

Hidden code: ARBITER

Rewards: 100,000 Silver, 1 Energy Refill, and 1 Epic Tome

Episode 3: Kael

Hidden code: BETRAYAL

Rewards: 20 Spirit XP Brew, 20 Magic XP Brew, and 150k Silver

Episode 4: Elhain

Hidden code: HARMONY

Rewards: 50 Multibattles, 3 Energy Refills, 1 three-day XP Boost, and 150k Silver

Episode 5: The Arbiter

Hidden code: DESTINY

Rewards: 100,000 Silver, 1 Energy Refill, and 1 Epic Skill Tome

Episode 6: Jizoh

Hidden code: INFESTED

Rewards: Two 50 Multi Battles, 5 Energy Refill, and 300,000 Silver

Episode 7: Gnut

Hidden code: ARTIFACT

Rewards: 50 Multi Battle attempts, 3 Energy Refill, 3 Day XP Boost, and 150,000 Silver

Episode 8: Alure

Hidden code: REVENGE

Rewards: 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, and 100,000 Silver

That concludes our Raid: Call of the Arbiter codes for Bad-el-Kazer's episode. You can find the Raid Shadow Legends redeem codes here.

