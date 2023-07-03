Raid Shadow Legends Tier List (July 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends, developed by Plarium, features over 700 characters known as Champions. This massive roster presents over a million possible team combinations for battles. Each character possesses one among these Affinities - Magic, Spirit, Void, and Force. Furthermore, each Champion has varying rarities ranging from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG gacha title set in the fantasy world of Teleria. Players combine their best fighters to battle in different game modes, including Campaign, Dungeons, Faction Wars, PvP Arena, Cland Bosses, and more. With the massive roster, one might get confused deciding which Champions to use in battles. That’s where the tier list becomes useful. This article provides the tier list of all Raid Champions for July 2023.

All Raid Shadow Legends ranked (July 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends offer a variety of Shards for summoning champions from the game’s gacha. Players can make their Champions more potent by upgrading their levels, artifacts, and skills and ascending their ranks in this mobile gacha title. All Raid Shadow Legends Champions belong to these factions:

Shadowkin

Dwarves

Skinwalkers

Barbarians

Banner Lords

Dark Elves

Demonspawn

High Elves

Knight Revenant

Lizardmen

Ogryn-Tribes

Orcs

Sacred Order

Undead Hordes

Sylvian Watchers

This tier list classifies all Raid Shadow Champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, SS tier Champions are the strongest and dominate the current meta, and B tiers are the weakest fighters. Here are what these tiers mean in Raid Shadow Legends:

SS-tier: The Champions in this tier are the most powerful and can obliterate any enemies conveniently. They are powerful in all modes and help clear all content.

The Champions in this tier are the most powerful and can obliterate any enemies conveniently. They are powerful in all modes and help clear all content. S-tier: Raid Shadow Legends Champions in this tier are more robust but less potent than SS-tier ones. These characters perform well in most game modes. However, proper upgrades can generate great results from the battles.

Raid Shadow Legends Champions in this tier are more robust but less potent than SS-tier ones. These characters perform well in most game modes. However, proper upgrades can generate great results from the battles. A-tier: Characters in this tier perform average, and one should upgrade them at every opportunity to make good use of them. They help clear early and mid-game stages.

Characters in this tier perform average, and one should upgrade them at every opportunity to make good use of them. They help clear early and mid-game stages. B-tier: Players should refrain from using these Champions in matches. These characters help familiarize with gameplay and understand the meta. One should use Shards and obtain higher-tier ones as soon as possible.

That said, the tier list below divides all Raid Shadow Legends characters under their respective faction in alphabetical order:

Raid Shadow Legends Banner Lords tier list

Banner Lords have an undying loyalty to King Tayba, who tasked them to guard Kaerok Castle's Royal Administrators. They are hereditary Knights of Kareok who also partake in the King's territory expansion mission. Here is the tier list of the Banner Lords faction in this RPG title:

SS-tier:

Baron

Raglin

Septimus

Sethalia

S-tier:

Black Knight

Cillian

Lord Champfort

Luganthe Steadfast

Minaya

Oathbound

Richtoff the Bold

Rowan

Stag Knight

Warcaster

A-tier:

Azure

Chevalier

Conqueror

Halberdier

Hordin

Knight Errant

Myrmidon

Preserver

Seneschal

Vanguard

Grandmaster

Masked Fearmonger

B-tier:

Bombardier

Cataphract

Courtier

Crossbowman

Lordly Legionary

Quaestor

Steadfast Marshal

Valerie

Raid Shadow Legends Barbarians tier list

Barbarians hail from the land of Hark'han, who provide mercenary services to the highest bidder. They made a pact with servants of Corruption when they returned from the East on their dragons. As a result, Barbarians gained control of the region. Below is the tier list of Barbarians in Raid Shadow Legends:

SS-tier:

Kallia

Scyl of the Drakes

Turvold

Ursuga Warcaller

Valkyrie

Warmaiden

S-tier:

Alika

Altan

Atur

Berserker

Elder Skarg

High Khatun

Kantra the Cyclone

Marked

Sentinel

Sikara

Skytouched Shaman

Soulbound Bowyer

Valla

A-tier:

Aina

Anointed

Baroth the Bloodsoaked

Dunestrider

Elder Skirmisher

Teshada

Woad-Painted

Bloodbraid

B-tier:

Hill Nomad

Maeve

Ragemonger

Suwai Firstborn

Jotun

Ox

Slayer

Raid Shadow Legends Dark Elves tier list

Dark Elves inhabit the border region of Teleria. They flee from their homeland Aravia out of shame and now set a toll on the path that leads out of Kareok safely. However, one must pay to cross or face dangerous situations. Here is the tier list of Dark Elves:

SS-tier:

Blind Seer

Foli

Ghostborn

Kael

Lanakis the Chosen

Lua

Madame Serris

Queen Eva

Rae

Visix the Unbowed

Zavia

S-tier:

Astralith

Crimson Helm

Fang Cleric

Kaiden

Luria

Pain Keeper

Psylar

Spider

Spirithost

Vizier Ovelis

Warden

A-tier:

Captain Temila

Coldheart

Eviscerator

Hexweaver

Judge

MysticHand

Retainer

B-tier:

Delver

Harvester

Paragon

Wanderer

Steel Bowyer

Raid Shadow Legends Demonspawn tier list

The ancient beings of darkness reside beyond the portal in the realm of fire and darkness. They made a pact with Necromancer and bred Demonspawn, the unholy union of mortals and demons. Here is the tier list of Demonspawn in this strategy game:

SS-tier:

Candraphon

Duchess Lilitu

Mortu-Macaab

Nazana

Peydma

Prince Kymar

Tyrant Ixlimor

Umbral Enchantress

S-tier:

Alure

Cruetraxa

Drexthar Bloodtwin

Excruciator

Fellhound

Infernal Baroness

Inithwe Bloodtwin

Lord Shazar

Marquis

Tainix Hateflower

A-tier:

Diabolist

Erinyes

Hellgazer

Marquess

Souldrinker

B-tier:

Tormentor

Hellfang

Hound Spawn

Ifrit

Malbranche

Raid Shadow Legends Dwarves tier list

Dwarves are the Champions that seek revenge against the demonic legions of Siroth. They invaded and destroyed the homes of Dwarves located beneath the Mountain of Teleria.

SS-tier:

Grizzled Jarl

Maulie Tankard

Rearguard Sergeant

Tormin the Cold

Trunda Giltmallet

S-tier:

Baerdal Fellhammer

Dilgol

Gala Longbraids

Mountain King

Rock Breaker

A-tier:

Avir the Alchemage

Cudgeler

Grumbler

Hatchet Slinger

Madman

Runic Warder

Stout Axeman

B-tier:

BeastWrestler

Bulwark

Dolor Lorekeeper

Gloria Brutebane

Honor Guard

Master Butcher

Painsmith

Perforator

Raid Shadow Legends High Elves tier list

High Elves are benevolent Champions from Aravia who have achieved the highest Spiritual, Physical, and Intellectual advancement. They welcome refugees and provide them home further East. Here is the tier list of High Elves:

SS-tier:

Apothecary

Arbiter

Belanor

Elhain

Lyssandra

Royal Huntsman

Tayrel

Thenasil

Yannica

S-tier:

Basileus Roanas

Battlesage

Elenaril

Heiress

Ithos

Jinglehunter

Luthiea

Marksman

Royal Guard

Shirimani

Vergis

A-tier:

Exemplar

Fencer

Hyria

Reliquary Tender

B-tier:

Adjudicator

Avenger

Interceptor

Magister

Raid Shadow Legends Knight Revenant tier list

Knight Revenants believe they are the vessels for their ancestors' spirits. Disciples of the K'leth death cult kidnap people to enslave or sacrifice them for their rituals. Here is the tier list of Knight Revenant in this free-to-play game:

SS-tier:

Doompriest

Golden Reaper

Miscreated Monster

Sepulcher Sentinel

Sinesha

Skullcrown

Soulless

S-tier:

Bystophus

Crypt Witch

Deathless

Executioner

Hegemon

Pitiless One

TombLord

Wurlim Frostking

A-tier:

Crimson Slayer

Gladiator

Guardian

Kytis

Magus

Necrohunter

Renegade

Theurgist

Whisper

B-tier:

Acolyte

Arcanist

Centurion

Coffin Smasher

Daywalker

Faceless

Raid Shadow Legends Lizardmen tier list

Lizardmen, the fearsome amphibious Champions, are allowed to live in swamps and sewers. They evolved long before modern humanoid races saw the face of the world.

SS-tier:

Dracomorph

Fu-Shan

Jareg

Krisk the Ageless

Rhazin Scarhide

S-tier:

Jizoh

Vergumkaar

A-tier:

Basilisk

Bogwalker

Broadmaw

Drake

Gator

Hurler

Jarang

Skull Lord Var-Gall

Skullsworn

B-tier:

Flinger

Muckstalker

Skink

Slitherbrute

Raid Shadow Legends Ogryn Tribes tier list

Ogryn Tribes consist of fighters that depend upon their brute force in battles. They are dumb, ignorant, sluggish, and subjected to slavery. Along with the Skinwalkers, they control Felwin's Gatel, the entrance to the Kingdom of Aravia.

SS-tier:

Bellower

Big'Un

Grush the Mangler

Maneater

Shamrock

Skullcrusher

War Mother

S-tier:

Cagebreaker

Grimskin

Gurgoh the Augur

Ignatius

Towering Titan

A-tier:

Drokgul the Gaunt

Furystoker

Galkut

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Occult Brawler

Pounder

Shatterbones

Wagonbane

B-tier:

Flesheater

Fortress Goon

Magmablood

Rocktooth

Siegebreaker

Stoneskin

Raid Shadow Legends Orcs tier list

Orcs were initially bred as warrior enslaved people that attacked travelers for their valuable resources to survive. They befriended the Queen of Aravia in fear of facing persecution from the Kaerok.

SS-tier:

Kreela Witch-Arm

Robar

Vrask

Warlord

Zargala

S-tier:

Angar

Galek

Sandlashed Survivor

Teela Goremane

Tuhak the Wanderer

Veteran

A-tier:

Bonekeeper

Grohak the Bloodied

Raider

Seer

Shaman

Ultimate Galek

B-tier:

Bloodfeather

Chopper

Deathchanter

Goremask

Huntress

Ironclad

Ripperfist

Spikehead

Terrorbeast

Torturehelm

Totem

Treefeller

Twinclaw Disciple

Wyvernbane

Raid Shadow Legends Sacred Order tier list

Sacred Order Champions were tasked with destroying evil in the Teleria for centuries. After the war declaration, they now serve the Queen of Aravia. Here is the tier list of Sacred Order Champions:

SS-tier:

Abbess

Athel

Cupidus

Fenax

Lightsworn

Marty

Roshcard the Tower

Sir Nicholas

Venus

S-tier:

Aothar

Cardinal

Errol

Hope

Juliana

Mistress of Hymns

Relickeeper

Romero

A-tier:

Bushi

Canoness

Draconis

Frostbringer

Lamellar

Mother Superior

Penitent

Sanctioned Purifier

Tallia

Templar

Warpriest

B-tier:

Adriel

Chaplain

Confessor

Harrier

Headsman

Hospitaller

Judicator

Justiciar

Maiden

Missionary

Purgator

Renouncer

Sanctum Protector

Solaris

Witness

Raid Shadow Legends Shadowkin tier list

Oppressed by Demonspawn for centuries, Shadowkin came from the East beyond Brimstone's path. They have joined other factions of the world to fight against Siroth.

SS-tier:

Karato Foxhunter

Kyoku

Lady Kimi

Ninja

Yumeko

S-tier:

Chani

Genbo the Dishonored

Genzin

Hotatsu

Jintoro

Kunoichi

Riho Bonespear

Sachi

Toragi The Frog

A-tier:

Burangiri

Chonoru

Fenshi

Gamuran

Jingwon

Kinagashi

Masamoto

Nobel

Oboro

Odachi

Taya

Umetogi

Vagabond

Yoshi the Drunkard

B-tier:

Assassin

Bloodmask

Conscript

Fanatic

Ginro the Stork

Gory

Itinerant

Infiltrator

Jurojin

Lifetaker

Marauder

Raid Shadow Legends Skinwalker tier list

Skinwalkers are Shamans that are trapped between the form of man and beast after they overused their shapeshifting powers. Here is the tier list of Skinwalkers in this fantasy title:

SS-tier:

Khoronar

Norog

Steelskull

S-tier:

Basher

Brakus the Shifter

Fayne

Graybeard

Hakkorhn Smashlord

Longbeard

Reinbeast

Snorting Thug

Warchief

A-tier:

Bloodpainter

Channeler

Fleshmonger

Flesh-Tearer

Gnalhorn

Grappler

Ursine Icecrusher

Ursine Ironhide

Yagathe Insatiable

B-tier:

Bloodhorn

Ripper

Taurus

Raid Shadow Legends Undead Hordes tier list

These champions are the souls of fallen Telerians that turned into ghouls and are minions of the Dark One. Here is the tier list of Undead Hordes:

SS-tier:

Bad-el-Kazar

Bloodgorged

Gorgorab

Ma'Shalled

Nethril

Rotos the Lost Groom

Saito

Seeker

Siphithe Lost Bride

Skartosis

Suzerain Katonn

S-tier:

Doomscreech

Drowned Bloatwraith

Frozen Banshee

HarvestJack

Lich

Mausoleum Mage

Seducer

Zelotah

A-tier:

Banshee

Catacomb Councilor

Corpse Collector

Corpulent Cadaver

Crypt-King Graal

Dark Athel

Dark Elhain

Defiled Sinner

Grinner

Husk

Rotting Mage

Temptress

B-tier:

Amarantine Skeleton

Arbalester

Armantine Skeleton

Bone Knight

Hexia

Karam

Ghoulish Ranger

Gravechill Killer

Hollow

Stitched Beast

Sorceress

Wretch

Raid Shadow Legends Sylvian Watchers tier list

The newest faction in Raid Shadow Legends comprises Fae-like creatures. Mistwood, the tree-city capital of Nyresa, is home to them. These fearsome fighters do not obey anyone and only follow the rules of the Sylvan court.

SS-tier:

Claidna

Elva Autumnborn

King Gallcobar

Oella

Searsha The Charred

S-tier:

Greenwarden Ruarc

Locwain

Ruella

White Dryad Nia

Wyrennon the Silken

A-tier:

Ailil

Duedan the Runic

Enda Moonbeam

Kellan the Shrike

Mistrider Daithi

Myciliac Priest Orn

Shadowbow Tirlac

B-tier:

Cormac the Highpeak

Margrave Greenhawk

Pathfinder Cait

That concludes our Raid Shadow Legends tier list for July 2023. Players should know that the tier list changes every time the title receives updates. The developers at Plarium regularly update the title, introducing new stories, events, characters, and more. Additionally, with every patch update, some Champions receive a buff, and others get debuffed. All these changes shift the meta's power, resulting in change of the tier list.

