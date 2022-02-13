×
Rainbow Six Invitational 2022: Playoffs schedule, format, and more

Playoff schedule revealed for Rainbow Six Invitational 2022 (Image via Ubisoft)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 13, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Feature

The annual showdown for Rainbow Six Siege is called the Six Invitational, and is one of the biggest tournaments for the game. With a prize pool of three million dollars, the tournament is a spectacle for esports enthusiasts.

The Six Invitational 2022 will be hosted in Stockholm, Sweden after event restrictions in Canada. Some of the best teams from the world will compete against each other to take home the prize.

Kicking off on February 14, 2022, the Six Invitational will get their playoffs underway in the double-elimination bracket method. To find out when and which teams are competing against each other, this article will provide a complete schedule for Six Invitational 2022.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2022 schedules

Upper Brackets

Upper Round 1:

  • Oxygen Esports vs FaZe Clan - February 14, 9:00 AM GMT
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas vs TSM - February 14, 9:00 AM GMT
  • Spacestation Gaming vs NAVI - February 14, 12:00 PM GMT
  • Elevate vs Soniqs - February 14, 12:00 PM GMT

Upper Quarter Finals:

  • Team Liquid vs TBD (Oxygen Esports vs FaZe Clan) - February 14, 3:00 PM GMT
  • FURIA vs TBD (Ninjas in Pyjamas vs TSM) - February 14, 3:00 PM GMT
  • Team Empire vs TBD (Spacestation Gaming vs NAVI) - February 14, 6:00 PM GMT
  • DAMWON Gaming vs TBD (Elevate vs Soniqs) - February 14, 6:00 PM GMT

Lower Brackets

Lower Round 1:

  • MNW Gaming vs TBD (Oxygen Esports vs FaZe Clan) - February 15, 9:00 AM GMT
  • MIBR vs TBD (Ninjas in Pyjamas vs TSM) - February 15, 9:00 AM GMT
  • DarkZero vs TBD (Spacestation Gaming vs NAVI) - February 15, 12:00 PM GMT
  • Rogue vs TBD (Elevate vs Soniqs) - February 15, 12:00 PM GMT
The #SixInvitational 2022 playoffs bracket is out!

To check out the live event, players can hop on to Rainbow Six’s official YouTube and Twitch channels starting February 14. Twitch viewers will also get access to the Esports Pack for Rainbow Six Siege as drops while watching the tournament live.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
