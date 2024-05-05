Rainbow Six Siege fans debate for the "most out of the place" Operator Gadget

Rainbow Six Siege is primarily set apart from other FPS titles because of its unique Operator Gadgets, which add a dash of technological excitement to every individual operator. However, fans of the game also agree some of these Gadgets seem rather "out of place", for not being feasible technologically. One user u/geckoimpossible took to Reddit to voice their opinion about Finka's gadget, which started the debate altogether:

"I feel like Finka is just so out there with having truly Nano bots that boost your speed and strength? Feels very out of place to me."

The post sparked an interesting debate in the Rainbow Six Siege community, with many players reminiscing about how certain Operators used to be "broken" back in the day, like Zofia who could recover from a DBNO (Down But No Out) state out of sheer willpower.

u/Cheez_001 said:

"Back in the day, Zofia could recover from DBNO through sheer willpower. Nowadays, it’s pretty silly that on a team of high-tech tacticians, Oryx is just doing his Hulk impression."

Zofia's withstand ability was sometimes annoying and a game-changer in certain situations. This was complemented by her 2-speed 2-armor stats and an amazing M762 rifle, which was arguably one of the best Rainbow Six Seige attacker weapons, till its nerf a few seasons back.

Opinions on Jackal's Gadget (Image via Reddit)

One of the most banned Attackers is Jackal, whose ability scans footprints and pings the location of Defender Operators in Rainbow Six Siege for a short while. According to the members of the community, knowing exactly where defenders are by scanning footprints from a while ago seems too gimmicky.

The footprint mechanic was justified by one user u/Nano_ZE where a comparison was drawn between Jackal and a hunter, but they failed to explain the "exact location pinging" logic as well. They said:

"I mean, I think the concept was based off of hunters tracking animals based off of their footprints. Doesn’t explain how jackal knows their exact location, but the idea makes sense on its own."

Fenrir, Rainbow Six Siege's latest addition to its Defender lineup, has been consistently on the ban list since his introduction. The "Chemical Fear Gas" ability blinds and deafens you with a gas, something very similar to Omen's paranoia from Valorant. About Fenrir, user u/probablyafrostmain said:

"Fenrir, some hoonkus boonkus fantasy land Mickey Mouse nonsense."

Fenrir and his chemical gas (Image via Reddit)

The OP was drawn to the discussion on Fenrir, and while they still believed Fenrir's ability was more justified than Finka's nanobots, other comments mentioned how nanobots were an active ongoing research in the technological field, so it would still hold some weightage over Fenrir's "bugs bunny level" gadget.

Rainbow Six Siege community on Iana (Image via Reddit)

Iana, an Attacker Operator in Siege who has seen her fair share of reworks, employs a hologram of her actual self like a drone, which can mimic footsteps like the original Operator. While some users argue her Gadget "Gemini Replicator" is too farfetched, one user u/EatDaPizza445 justifies it by saying it's not too improbable in an era of technical advancements.

The one Operator that truly stands out, however, is Oryx. While other Attackers and Defenders bring a unique gadget to Rainbow Six Siege's table, Oryx is just a pure hulking mass of muscle. The same user went on to say:

"In the land of technology and crazy holograms, Oryx is the one dashing head-first into a wall. He has absolutely no technology on himself whatsoever. Even Sledge uses some kind of a tool, and Oryx just >is< the tool."

Oryx's Remah Dash is a symbol of his sheer physical prowess, as the Operator does not use any high-tech gadgets (or any gadgets, for that matter) like other Agents. He can jump up hatches, destroy soft walls by dashing through them, and even knock back enemies, all while taking minimal to no damage. Oryx is the only "normal" Operator in a motley crew of technological advancements.

Rainbow Six Siege Operator Gadget balancing

Rainbow Six Siege Operator balancing (Image via Ubisoft)

Operator and Gadget balancing in Rainbow Six Siege is a serious issue that is necessary to keep the game balanced. Many gadgets have seen reworks throughout the years, with the most recent one being the changes to Azami's Kiba Barrier and the shield mechanics of Operators like Blitz.

Although not a Gadget balancing, Iana's recent removal of stun grenades and the addition of emp nades instead is going to see a change in how the Operator is played. Only time will tell how this change is accepted by the community.