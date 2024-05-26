Rainbow Six Siege new season countdown: Y9S2 Operation New Blood release date and time explored

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2: Operation New Blood is set to launch on June 11, 2024. As part of its second operation in its ninth year of running, Siege is bringing in some crucial changes. The beloved Recruit operator is being heavily reworked. The new Operation will also see a rework of popular defenders like Solis and Fenrir, along with an updated Marketplace feature.

In this article, we will look into the details of the new Operation in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2, including its release date and time.

When does Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 Operation New Blood come out?

Operation New Blood for Rainbow Six Siege will release on June 11, 2024, at around 6 am PT/9 am ET/2 pm UTC/2 pm GMT for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, as revealed by Ubisoft.

There is usually a scheduled maintenance downtime before a new season commences, which allows developers to push the update. The downtime usually lasts for around 90 minutes. Keep an eye on Ubisoft's official social media accounts for updates regarding the scheduled downtime.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 Operation New Blood countdown

What can we expect from Y9S2 Operation New Blood in Rainbow Six Siege?

Sentry and Striker are the names of the new reworked Recruit operators (Image via Ubisoft)

Operation New Blood will see the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace finally move out of its beta phase, and a full launch will be made available. Players will need to be at least level 25 to have clearance to safely access and trade on the Marketplace using R6 credits. Having Two-Factor Authentication is also going to be a mandatory prerequisite for the Siege Marketplace.

Recruit is making a comeback as well, this time in the form of reworked variants named Striker and Sentry — an Attacker and Defender Operator, respectively. Popular agents like Solis and Fenrir are getting reworks as well, which should make them more balanced in Siege's ever-shifting meta.

All new Rainbow Six Siege Membership (Image via Ubisoft)

A new Rainbow Six Siege membership is also set to release with the new Operation. This membership feature will replace the Year Pass system in Siege and bring in new sets of rewards and bonuses.

Apart from these, a training mode and some changes to the map pool will also seen in Siege's Y9S2 Operation New Blood. With prominent reworks and a host of other changes in its tow, the new Rainbow Six Siege Operation will look to improve the overall gaming experience in Ubisoft's prized FPS title.

