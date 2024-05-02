Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (May 2): Y9S1.3 update, when will servers be back online?

Players will experience Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (May 2, 2024), from 13:00 UTC on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This will be the third mid-season patch coming to the game in Operation Deadly Omen, which saw the introduction of a new Attacker Operator, Deimos.

The maintenance downtime is expected to last for around one hour, as it ships patch Y9S1.3, which is set to bring balancing updates to a few operators, along with a slight rework to impact grenades for defenders.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime for all regions

Rainbow Six Siege downtimes usually stick to their schedules for these mid-season patches. Ubisoft effectively communicates this information via its social media channels so that everyone can plan their gaming sessions around these maintenance windows. Here's a breakdown for different regions:

United States : 6 AM PT (Pacific Time) / 9 AM ET (Eastern Time)

: / International: 2 PM UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

The maintenance is scheduled to last for approximately 60 minutes. Keep an eye out on the social media channels to get an instant update when the servers are back online.

During the Rainbow Six Siege downtime, players will not be able to access the game's servers or start a match, in both standard and ranked modes. If you are in an ongoing game while the maintenance starts, you will be able to finish the game along with everyone else, but glitches might be encountered.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime: Y9S1.3 patch in brief

The Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 mid-season patch will have the following download sizes for each platform:

Ubisoft Connect: 935 MB

Steam: 860 MB

Xbox One: 1.1 GB

Xbox Series X: 10.73 GB

PlayStation 4: 1.4 GB

PlayStation 5: 1.34 GB

This patch mostly focuses on operator balancing, mostly. Azami's Kiba Barrier takes more damage from various weapons. Iana now has Impact EMP Grenades to disable electronics. Lesion's Gu mines do less initial damage but have a shorter refill time, and Oryx's Remah Dash can destroy deployable shields.

For a more impactful change, impact grenades have reduced damage and radius, while ballistic shields can now be broken more easily with explosions.

