5 biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 Operation New Blood

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 Operation New Blood, Ubisoft has introduced several changes that have either improved the Quality Of Life of certain elements in the game or outright put the community in a rage mode. Furthermore, there have been many unresolved bugs and glitches that were present in the Test Server which were not polished out before the game got pushed to live servers.

It is, however, common for Ubisoft to bring hotfixes after every new season patch release where these current ongoing issues will hopefully get ironed out. Nevertheless, players have responded very vocally about some of the biggest updates that came with Y9S2.

In this article, we shall take a look at some changes that were introduced with Operation New Blood and how they affect the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top five changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood Y9S2

1) Flash Grenade Glare

New accessibility setting that will help players reduce eye strain due to flashes. (Image via Ubisoft)

This change is one of the most appreciated QoL (Quality of Life) updates that arrived with Operation New Blood. With this new update, Flash grenades will no longer make your screen white, as players will have the option to change this to a dark glare.

Stun VFX will be available to change in either the Accessibility tab or the General tab in the Options menu. This will save players, especially ones playing in dark rooms or with bright monitors, and protect their eyes from getting bombarded with sudden full-screen white glares due to in-game attacker utility.

2) Barbed wire update

Barbed wire will now damage attackers. (Image via Ubisoft)

With the new update, defenders using barbed wire will notice that it will slow down attackers just a tad bit more, while also damaging them for five hp every second they are in the Barbed wire.

This change ensures that the gadget has more value for defender lineups and makes it more capable of slowing down rushes while also imploring attackers to utilize their gadgets to destroy Barbed wires.

3) Endless training mode

A new Endless Training mode was introduced in Y9S2. (Image via Ubisoft)

Endless training mode is a new addition to the Map training mode that was introduced as a replacement for T-Hunt (Terrorist Hunt). Map training previously had players exploring maps and going to rooms specified by the game in order to eliminate bots that replaced the terrorists in the older T-Hunt.

Now, in this endless format, players will be able to roam about and keep eliminating the bots that will keep refreshing in every room and floor of a specified map. To end the Endless Training mode, players can go to the escape menu and find an option to "End Training" which will bring the mode to a close.

4) Map pool selection for standard

Standard matches now have map pools as options. (Image via Ubisoft)

With Operation New Blood, players will be able to select a map pool for their Standard Matches. This change is to help avoid the scenario where certain non-ranked maps, including Yacht and Favela, made players leave the match randomly.

When going to the Standard match option on the Main Menu, players will be able to access settings and then select map pool from the three choices present. These are:

All Maps

Ranked Maps

Non-ranked maps

This map filter will allow players to choose the maps they want to play according to their playstyle. Whether you are a sweaty ranked player or just a casual trying to troll with your teammates, the map pool selection is going to come in handy.

5) Membership system

The new Membership system replaces the Year pass in Y9S2. (Image via Ubisoft)

This is the latest update which came under a lot of fire from the community. The Rainbow Six Siege Membership system is a new system that replaces the Year Pass. It costs more than the Year Pass and will be taking the form of a recurring monthly subscription which offers some benefits:

10% Discount on all shop items

30% faster BP progression

10 BP level tokens

1 Bravo pack

Players will also receive one of three Legendary Items from one Legendary Set included in a season. They will also receive the Premium Battle Pass as a reward alongside other minor cosmetic rewards.

This Membership System is reportedly offering fewer benefits than a Year Pass at a higher price, which has a wide majority of the community criticizing it and requesting Ubisoft to make some changes.

