Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor: New Operator Fenrir, Consulate rework, and more

Ubisoft fully revealed Operation Dread Factor in Rainbow Six Siege on May 14, and it has highlighted a lot of additions and changes coming to the upcoming season, Y8S2. Similar to every other season, this one will introduce a new Operator called Fenrir, a mastermind for the defending side from Sweden. It will also include a variety of balancing changes, along with a Consulate map rework and one new game mode.

This article will provide an overview of the additions and changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Dread Factor.

Overview of Operation Dread Factor in Rainbow Six Siege

New Operator: Fenrir

Fenrir currently has a lot of potential in the Trappers category. While he may not be a capable defender solo, the two-speed two-armor Operator is great for teamwork and can change the course of a game with some support.

He has five F-NATT Dread Mines that can be deployed and three of the chosen devices can be remotely activated each round, according to his choice. He has a weapon arsenal of MP7 and SASG-12, either of which can be chosen as the primary gun. The secondary slot does not offer more than one option: the Bailiff 410 revolver.

Consulate rework

Consulate is one of the major highlights of Operation Dread Factor and was a highly anticipated rework. This map has been completely redesigned, and most of the windows that could be used for peeking have been closed off. The outer-portion half walls have been extended to restrict spawn peeking.

The statue in Spiral Stairs, along with the long desk, has been updated to ensure fair play during combat. The garage door has also been replaced with a half-collapsable door, while the balcony double window has been replaced with a breachable wall to provide more space to attackers.

Reworked Shooting Range

Earlier, Ubisoft revealed that it was working on a huge update for Shooting Range, and it is set to finally arrive with Operation Dread Factor. The updated learning area can be customized with a variety of movable dummies and balloons. The distance between you and the targets can also be adjusted according to preference.

You will also have the option to bring up a breachable wall. This will allow you to test the damage range with a variety of weapons, which will help you select the best loadout possible, depending on Operators, during matches.

Permanent Arcade Playlist

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a variety of game modes since its release. While each of them was available for a limited period, in the upcoming season, some of them will be incorporated permanently.

The modes set to feature in Operation Dread Factor are as follows:

Free for All

Deathmatch

Snipers Only

Headshots Only

Golden Gun

This sums up the major changes that will arrive with Operation Dread Factor in Rainbow Six Siege. The new season will be released on May 30, 2023, and can be played on the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox One.

