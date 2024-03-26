Rainbow Six Siege server status today (March 26): Are the servers back up after the update?

Rainbow Six Siege servers are up again, so fans can rest easy. After a brief downtime today, on March 26, 2024, the servers are back up and running. This scheduled maintenance was to implement the Y9S1.1 patch update, bringing essential fixes and adjustments to the popular tactical shooter.

The downtime only lasted an hour, so you can hop back into the action and experience the latest improvements without delay.

With fixes to operator abilities and the reputation system, the Y9S1.1 patch update looks to refine the gameplay experience for players. Now that Rainbow Six Siege servers are back, you can dive in and check them out yourself.

Why were Rainbow Six Siege servers down?

Servers are back up and running (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege server downtime marked the first patch update for Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen and aimed to fix some of the bugs that potentially harmed the strategic flow of the game.

A post on Siege's official X account announced planned maintenance for the patch update, which would last 60 minutes. Any maintenance automatically means that Rainbow Six Siege servers would be down, and players must wait it out before dipping their feet in Siege's expanse.

The downtime started on March 26, 2024, at 9 am ET and was reflected on all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Rainbow Six Siege servers were back and running by 10 am ET on the same day.

What changes were brought with the patch update?

The major update for Y9S1, this patch addresses issues with Operators, gameplay, user experience, and level design. Some bugs fixed include Operator gadgets not working correctly, such as scenarios where Bandit's shockwire worked perfectly despite being affected by EMP gadgets.

The patch also fixed elimination counters that were not updating in Map Run Target mode and level design issues, such as players getting stuck in unintended locations. For more details on the changes and bug fixes, check out the Y9S1.1 patch updates.

In conclusion, Siege fans can rejoice. The brief server downtime was a small price to pay for the improvements delivered in the Y9S1.1 patch update. With bug fixes for Operators, gameplay mechanics, and level design, the update aims to enhance the overall gaming experience.