Rainbow Six Siege WWE Champions bundle for Oryx and Ash: How to get, Price, and more 

Rainbow Six Siege introduced two new WWE Champions bundles to the title featuring Oryx and Ash. The wrestling-inspired cosmetic sets are made after two famous champions in WWE history: Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripely, portrayed by Oryx and Ash, respectively. Much like the previous wrestling sets introduced for Thorn and Blackbeard in January 2023, the recent bundles are a treat for WWE fans as they also include various other cosmetic items.

While Ash has already received multiple crossover sets in the past, Oryx fans will be happy to learn that the Operator received its first exclusive skin after two years of his release.

How to purchase the WWE sets for Oryx and Ash in Rainbow Six Siege?

The WWE Champions sets for Ash and Oryx are now available through the in-game Shop in Rainbow Six Siege. Here's how you can acquire it:

Launch Rainbow Six Siege and navigate the Shop section from the main menu.

You will see the banner for the new WWE bundle on top.

Alternatively, you can also go to the Bundles section from Shop and find the new sets on top of the list.

To purchase the collection, click on the banner and the Buy with R6 Credits option.

Once purchased, the sets will be automatically added to your Operator collections. You can customize your Operators through the Appearance tab from the preview screen.

Moreover, you can also mix and match the WWE cosmetics for Oryx and Ash with other items from their inventory.

How much does the WWE Champions bundle Oryx and Ash cost in Rainbow Six Siege?

The entire WWE Champions bundle for Oryx and Ash cost 4080 R6 Credits. However, owning the Battle pass will give you a 10% discount on all in-game purchases, making the bundle 3672 R6 Credits.

If you want to purchase the bundles separately, each set will cost 2160 R6 Credits. With the Battle pass discount, you can buy it for 1944 R6 Credits.

All items included in the WWE Champions bundle

Each WWE set from the Champions set includes six items for the featured Operators. The items are as follows:

Ash Superstar bundle (Rhea Ripely):

The Eradicator Headgear

The Eradicator Uniform

The Riptide weapon skin for R4-C Assault Rifle (primary)

The Eradicator Operator Portrait

Eat, Sleep, Bleed Card Background

Ripely Championship Universal Charm

Oryx Superstar bundle (Roman Reigns):

Head of the Table Headgear

Head of the Table Uniform

The Spear weapon skin for T-5 SMG (primary)

Head of the Table Operator Portrait

WWE Universal Champion Card Background

Reigns Championship Universal Charm

The WWE Champions bundle is one of the best cosmetic releases of Year 8 Season 2 in Rainbow Six Siege. Alongside new Operators and decorative items promised for Y8, fans can expect a lot more in the coming months from Ubisoft's pipeline.