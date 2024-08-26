Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer's Notes: Operator balances, gadget balances, and more

Ubisoft has finally published its Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes, bringing in a plethora of changes in the servers. These range from Nokk’s ability balance to Claymore’s activation time removal and Solis’ resource management changes to FMG-9’s reduced recoil. Players will witness these changes after a few hours of maintenance break followed by the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 patch notes’ implementation.

This article explores all the changes listed inside Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes, upcoming in Operation Twin Shells.

All upcoming changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes

Here's a detailed breakdown of all the upcoming changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes:

All Operator balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes

Trending

Expand Tweet

Dokkaebi

Everyone’s favorite Korean Attacker Dokkaebi will go through some cardinal changes. While Ubisoft had explored numerous changes since Y7, but progress was delayed owing to other pressing issues.

Presently, the developers will bring a few important prototype changes and make adjustments to her distinct kit. This might change the traditional way of playing this Korean operator.

Logic Bomb

Initial charges: 0

Refill time: 45 seconds

Max. resources: 2

Nokk

Nokk will receive a few massive changes in her kit to enhance her overall playstyle. The developers have decided to remove the traditional silent approach from her gameplay and encourage a more tactical approach.

From now on, the Hel presence meter will only be reduced by running, shooting, and vaulting.

Hel presence reduction

The ability does not deplete automatically upon activation. Only the time glitching consumes resources.

Max. resources: 10 seconds

Time for complete refill: 120 seconds

Min. resources to activate: 20%

Read More: Upcoming Solis changes (part 2) in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3)

Solis

Solis will undergo a massive set of changes. According to the current patch, Solis can only detect any gadget's availability on any map. However, players can't determine what that piece of utility is.

Solis will also receive an overclock mode to her scan mechanic. This will allow her to determine the exact piece of utility of the Attackers. The only catch is that the Attackers will also get notified about this detection.

Spec-OP Electro-Sensor

Base SPEC-IO Changes

Only the center of the Screen will detect enemy gadgets.

Gadgets will not show their identity until on Overclock Mode.

Minimum required energy to use the SPEC-IO reduced to 50% (was 100%)

Scan Mechanic redesigned into Overclock Mode.

Overclock Mode will identify every gadget in the center of the screen.

Overclock Mode lasts for 10s.

Overclock Mode has 1 charge ability at the start of the round.

A charge is added every 25s.

Max Charges per match are 3.

During Overclock Mode the SPEC-IO will emit a Warning Signal.

Only Observation Tools within Solis' detection range (12m) will see it.

All Gadget balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes

Claymore

Considering the current trigger delay of Claymore, it provides enough time for the Defenders to dodge the explosion by destroying the device. Hence, Ubisoft developers will remove the delay, making the gadget more reliable for the Attackers.

Detection Syste

Removed delay between activation and explosion (from 0.2 seconds).

Operators Affected

Ace

Ash

Blackbeard

Brava

Capitão

Flores

Glaz

Grim

IQ

Jackal

Kali

Lion

Maverick

Osa

Sens

Striker

Thatcher

Twitch

Zero

Zofia

Also Read: How to get Bandit Daniil bundle in Rainbow Six Siege?

Proximity Alarm

Scoring Award triggered by the Attackers has been removed. As a result, Defenders now must fully rely on sound cues to activate their C4.

Scoring

Removed the Scoring Award triggered when an enemy activates a Proximity Alarm.

Operators Affected

Alibi

Castle

Caveira

Goyo

Mira

Rook

Oryx

Sentry

Skopós

Smoke

Solis

Tachanka

Tubarão

Wamai

All Weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes

FMG-9

FMG-9 in R6 Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Nokk will undergo some massive changes this season, the developers have aimed to enhance the FMG-9’s recoil. The horizontal recoil and first kick have been reduced, increasing the reliability during long-range fights.

Recoil - PC

Reduced first kick.

Reduced horizontal recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Recoil - Console

Reduced lateral recoil.

Operators Affected

Nøkk

Smoke

R4-C

R4-C in R6 Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Ash players tend to pre-fire different angles to face check, the developers decided to decrease her ammo count to encourage players steering her to take a more tactical approach for their gunfights.

Base Stats

Magazine: Reduced to 25 bullets (from 30).

Ammo: Kept with 6 magazines. Number of bullets reduced to 151 (from 181).

Operators Affected

Ash

Ram

That sums up all the changes we know regarding R6 Y9S3 Designer’s Notes.

For more content related to Ubisoft’s in-house 5v5 tactical FPS, check out Sportskeeda’s Rainbow Six Siege page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!