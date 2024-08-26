Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer's Notes: Operator balances, gadget balances, and more

Ubisoft has finally published its Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes, bringing in a plethora of changes in the servers. These range from Nokk’s ability balance to Claymore’s activation time removal and Solis’ resource management changes to FMG-9’s reduced recoil. Players will witness these changes after a few hours of maintenance break followed by the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 patch notes’ implementation.
This article explores all the changes listed inside Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes, upcoming in Operation Twin Shells.
All upcoming changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes
Here's a detailed breakdown of all the upcoming changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes:
All Operator balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes
Dokkaebi
Everyone’s favorite Korean Attacker Dokkaebi will go through some cardinal changes. While Ubisoft had explored numerous changes since Y7, but progress was delayed owing to other pressing issues.
Presently, the developers will bring a few important prototype changes and make adjustments to her distinct kit. This might change the traditional way of playing this Korean operator.
Logic Bomb
- Initial charges: 0
- Refill time: 45 seconds
- Max. resources: 2
Nokk
Nokk will receive a few massive changes in her kit to enhance her overall playstyle. The developers have decided to remove the traditional silent approach from her gameplay and encourage a more tactical approach.
From now on, the Hel presence meter will only be reduced by running, shooting, and vaulting.
Hel presence reduction
- The ability does not deplete automatically upon activation. Only the time glitching consumes resources.
- Max. resources: 10 seconds
- Time for complete refill: 120 seconds
- Min. resources to activate: 20%
Solis
Solis will undergo a massive set of changes. According to the current patch, Solis can only detect any gadget's availability on any map. However, players can't determine what that piece of utility is.
Solis will also receive an overclock mode to her scan mechanic. This will allow her to determine the exact piece of utility of the Attackers. The only catch is that the Attackers will also get notified about this detection.
Spec-OP Electro-Sensor
- Base SPEC-IO Changes
- Only the center of the Screen will detect enemy gadgets.
- Gadgets will not show their identity until on Overclock Mode.
- Minimum required energy to use the SPEC-IO reduced to 50% (was 100%)
- Scan Mechanic redesigned into Overclock Mode.
- Overclock Mode will identify every gadget in the center of the screen.
- Overclock Mode lasts for 10s.
- Overclock Mode has 1 charge ability at the start of the round.
- A charge is added every 25s.
- Max Charges per match are 3.
- During Overclock Mode the SPEC-IO will emit a Warning Signal.
- Only Observation Tools within Solis' detection range (12m) will see it.
All Gadget balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes
Claymore
Considering the current trigger delay of Claymore, it provides enough time for the Defenders to dodge the explosion by destroying the device. Hence, Ubisoft developers will remove the delay, making the gadget more reliable for the Attackers.
Detection Syste
- Removed delay between activation and explosion (from 0.2 seconds).
Operators Affected
- Ace
- Ash
- Blackbeard
- Brava
- Capitão
- Flores
- Glaz
- Grim
- IQ
- Jackal
- Kali
- Lion
- Maverick
- Osa
- Sens
- Striker
- Thatcher
- Twitch
- Zero
- Zofia
Proximity Alarm
Scoring Award triggered by the Attackers has been removed. As a result, Defenders now must fully rely on sound cues to activate their C4.
Scoring
- Removed the Scoring Award triggered when an enemy activates a Proximity Alarm.
Operators Affected
- Alibi
- Castle
- Caveira
- Goyo
- Mira
- Rook
- Oryx
- Sentry
- Skopós
- Smoke
- Solis
- Tachanka
- Tubarão
- Wamai
All Weapon balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3 Designer’s Notes
FMG-9
Since Nokk will undergo some massive changes this season, the developers have aimed to enhance the FMG-9’s recoil. The horizontal recoil and first kick have been reduced, increasing the reliability during long-range fights.
Recoil - PC
- Reduced first kick.
- Reduced horizontal recoil.
- The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.
Recoil - Console
- Reduced lateral recoil.
Operators Affected
- Nøkk
- Smoke
R4-C
Since Ash players tend to pre-fire different angles to face check, the developers decided to decrease her ammo count to encourage players steering her to take a more tactical approach for their gunfights.
Base Stats
- Magazine: Reduced to 25 bullets (from 30).
- Ammo: Kept with 6 magazines. Number of bullets reduced to 151 (from 181).
Operators Affected
- Ash
- Ram
That sums up all the changes we know regarding R6 Y9S3 Designer’s Notes.
