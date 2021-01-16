Rammus might get new ultimate “Soaring Slam” in League of Legends patch 11.2

League of Legends patch 11.2 will bring lots of updates, and most will aim to balance out some inconsistencies in the MOBA.
Not only will the new Mythic Items be listed in the tweak list, but champions like Aatrok, Darius, and Akali will receive some much-needed nerfs to their kit.
Moreover, Riot Games has announced that League of Legends’ friendly-neighborhood “armordillo” will be receiving many adjustments to his kit, along with a brand new ultimate ability.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter showed off Rammus’ new ultimate animation.
Riot also talked about some upcoming details to his kit in their January 15 blog post. However, it’s not sure if his changes will hit the live servers with League of Legends patch 11.2 or with an update after that.
Upcoming Rammus changes in League of Legends
Riot aims at bringing the new Rammus changes to make him a more versatile option in League of Legends. His kit will have more gameplay options than before, and no longer will he remain a one-dimensional champion.
The developer outlined the following goals for the Rammus update in an upcoming League of Legends patch:
- Increase gameplay options for Rammus. Give a historically linear character, more choices, and interactions beyond just running at someone and taunting. Broadening gameplay should also help Rammus out in higher MMRs.
- Giving Rammus players a distinctive high-point that properly reflects his high-speed fantasy.
- The aim is to be power-neutral, with the understanding that these new tools probably buff him a bit at high MMR.
- Improve clarity and satisfaction on both VFX and SFX
Changelist:
Puncturing Taunt (E)
- Taunt duration is increased by 250% on monsters.
- Cooldown :: 12/11.5/11/105/10 >>> 12 at all ranks
- Taunt Duration :: 1.25-2.25 >>> 1-2 seconds
- (Trimming some power here to account for his powerful new ultimate)
Soaring Slam (R)
- Rammus leaps into the air and slams down at a target location, dealing magic damage and Slowing enemies for 1 second.
- If Soaring Slam is cast while Rammus is in Powerball, enemies near the center are also Knocked Up and take Powerball's collision damage, ending Powerball's effect.
- Rammus also generates three additional aftershocks at the target location, each one dealing a small amount of magic damage and refreshing the initial slow.
- Soaring Slam deals 200% damage to turrets.
- Soaring Slam's range increased based on Rammus' Move Speed.
- Cooldown :: 100/80/60 >>> 120/100/80 seconds