Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Participating in Clash Royale tournaments and challenges allows players to experiment with eight-card decks, new cards, and battle types. To help players gain more rewards, the developer publishes challenges every month. Similarly, they release new challenges every week that require players to engage in different kinds of combat to earn resources, magic items, crowns, and other rewards.

The most recent Clash Royale challenge, the Ramp Up Challenge, requires players to engage in 1v1 ramp-up matches. Players who participate in the challenge can win exclusive prizes, including crowns, battle banner tokens, and more. In this article, we will talk about the Ramp Up Challenge and its rewards.

Latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale offers crowns and battle banner tokens

The Ramp Up Challenge is the latest 1v1 in-game casual challenge, where players can earn rewards like magic items, gold, gems, chests, battle banner tokens, and more upon winning challenging battles. Players can participate in the challenge for free and play as many battles as they want.

The in-game description of the Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Each battle starts at 1x Elixir, then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 5x Elixir! No losses! Collect rewards and crowns!"

Unlike the monthly tournaments, the Ramp Up Challenge is open to all King levels. Players below King level 8 can also participate in the challenge for free and earn rewards to upgrade faster in the game.

As the name suggests, the Ramp Up Challenge involves a special type of battle where Elixir production keeps increasing as time passes. So, during the last few minutes of the battle, players can play the game at 5x Elixir production.

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, players must create a powerful deck of eight cards before joining the battle. Players can only choose from cards that they have unlocked, so selecting the best cards available is crucial to winning battles.

Players also need not worry about losses since no losses are counted in the challenge. They can compete in as many battles as they want to unlock all the rewards. It is recommended to use high Elixir cards in the game like Golem, Pekka, Mega Knight, and Lava Hound, since Elixir is produced at a faster rate in this challenge.

Ramp Up Challenge rewards

Players must win seven battles to complete the Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale. Each win unlocks a new reward for players. Apart from the rewards, challenge wins are also added as crowns in the game, which help unlock additional rewards. The following are the various rewards for the Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will earn 20 battle banner tokens upon winning the first battle

Players will earn 2000 gold upon winning the second battle

Players will earn 20 battle banner tokens upon winning the third battle

Players will earn 1000 gold upon winning the fourth battle

Players will earn 40 battle banner tokens upon winning the fifth battle

Players will earn a gold chest upon winning the sixth battle

Players will earn 80 battle banner tokens upon winning the seventh battle

The Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best opportunities to earn battle banner tokens and gold to unlock new cards and cosmetic items in the game. Players should complete the challenge by August 2 to unlock all the rewards.

